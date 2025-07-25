Ocean Colour Scene will headline day one of Dundee Discovery Festival at Slessor Park this evening.

Discovery Festival in Dundee kicks off this evening, with Ocean Colour Scene kicking events off in style.

The indie-rock band will be joined by special guests The Fratellis as well as White Lies and Cammy Barnes, with plenty of food and drink on offer across the weekend at Slessor Gardens.

Ocean Colour Scene will kick off three days of live music in Dundee, with The Human League arriving for 80’s Calling! in the city tomorrow, and Tom Jones headlining events on Sunday.

From set times to banned items, here is everything you need to know about day one of Dundee Discovery Festival.

When will gates open for Ocean Colour Scene Dundee?

On Friday, gates will open at Slessor Gardens from 5pm.

What are the set times for Ocean Colour Scene Dundee?

After gates open, the first act will take to the stage at 5.30pm, with Ocean Colour Scene expected to perform from 9.30pm until around 10.45pm.

The official set times for Friday:

Gates open : 5.30pm

: 5.30pm Cammy Barnes : 5.30pm

: 5.30pm White Lies : 6.30pm

: 6.30pm The Fratellis : 7.45pm

: 7.45pm Ocean Colour Scene: 9.30pm

All timings are subject to change, with the event is expected to finish around 10.45pm, with curfew at 11pm.

What will the weather be like?

The weather in Dundee is expected to be warm, but cloudy with sunny intervals. Temperatures are expected to remain around 18C to 21C throughout the evening, only cooling towards 11pm when they will drop to around 15C.

What items are banned from Ocean Colour Scene in Dundee?

Festivalgoers are advised to avoid bringing bags where possible, and that if you must take one it is no larger than a sheet of A4 paper.

Prohibited items include:

Food and drink (a doctor's note will permit food/drink required for medical conditions). Water will be available at the bars free of charge.

Glass containers, including perfume and aftershave

Camping chairs, folding chairs, gazebos or picnic blankets

Professional cameras, video cameras or audio recording devices

Dogs (except assistance dogs)

As it is a standing event, organisers state that those who require assistance for medical reasons to alert the medial team as no camping equipment of any kind is allowed.

Can I leave and come back?

Once you have entered Slessor Gardens to see Ocean Colour Scene, no re-entry will be permitted.

Is Ocean Colour Scene at Slessor Gardens cashless?

All bars at Dundee Discovery Festival are cashless. However, cash can be used to purchase tokens with a token both located by the main entrance. They will be valid only for bars, and not food vendors.

There are no ATMs on site.

What will food and drink be like?

During Discovery Festival Dundee, there will be a number of food and drink vendors in operation.

There will be four bars in operation on the site - including one dedicated to prosecco - as well as an additional private bar and toilets for “Gold Area” ticketholders.

Meanwhile, food vendors will include:

Loaded dogs & fries

Salt ‘n chilli chicken

Burgers

Pizza

Mexican

Duck wraps

Greek Souvlaki

Coffee/donut and crepes

Pick and mix sweets

Can I still buy tickets for Ocean Colour Scene in Dundee?

Yes, you can still buy tickets for Ocean Colour Scene’s performance during Dundee Discovery Festival tonight.

Available via Ticketmaster, you can select from general admission for Friday only, or for the whole weekend. In addition, “Gold Circle” tickets are still on sale.

How much are tickets?

Here’s how much tickets will cost for Ocean Colour Scene’s show at Slessor Gardens tonight:

General Admission (day) : £62.90

: £62.90 General Admission 4 ticket offer (day) : £56.70 each or £226.80 for 4

: £56.70 each or £226.80 for 4 Gold Circle (day): £91

£91 Discovery Festival & 80’s Calling Weekend General Admission ticket (Friday-Sunday): £168.40

Additional handling fees will be added to each order.

What can I do if I can no longer go?

For those who booked their tickets months in advance and can no longer attend, unfortunately there are no refunds or transfers available.

That being said, some ticket outlets have an approved re-sale function you may be able to take advantage of.

