The Human League will headline 80’s Calling in Dundee.

Everything you should know about 80’s Calling at Slessor Gardens in Dundee on Saturday.

The Human League are set to entertain Scottish crowds on Saturday with their headline slot at Discovery Festival in Dundee.

Day 2 of the weekend-long event will see the synth-pop band bring their greatest hits including Don’t You Want Me to Slessor Gardens, with a line-up including special guests ABC.

South Yorkshire icons The Human League are still going strong after nearly fifty years. Photo: CUFFE & TAYLOR/THE PIECE HALL

It follows Ocean Colour Scene’s time at the festival on Friday, and comes ahead of Tom Jones’ set on Sunday.

If you’re heading along - or are considering snapping up a last minute ticket - here’s everything you need to know about 80’s Calling Dundee.

When will gates open for 80’s Calling Dundee?

Gates will open at Slessor Gardens in Dundee for 80’s Calling at 1pm on Saturday.

What are the set times for 80’s Calling Dundee?

The early start to day two of Dundee Discovery Festival will see acts take to the stage from the early afternoon.

While not all of the official set times have been revealed, expect the running order of events to look something like this:

Gates open : 1pm

: 1pm T’Pau : 1.45pm

1.45pm Altered Images : TBC

: TBC Toyah : TBC

: TBC Big Country : TBC

: TBC The Christians : TBC

: TBC ABC : TBC

: TBC The Human League: TBC

Celtic rockers Big Country. | Provided

Based on timings from Friday and previous 80’s Calling Events, it is likely that The Human League will take to the stage for their headline slot at around 9.30pm - but all available timings are subject to change.

The event is expected to finish around 10.45pm, with a curfew at 11pm.

What will the weather be like?

On Saturday, according to the Met Office the weather in Dundee will be sunny with some light showers expected.

So pack both your suncream and a cagoule, as temperatures will range from about 19C to 15C throughout the day.

What items are banned from 80’s Calling Dundee?

Festivalgoers are advised to avoid bringing bags where possible, and that if you must take one it is no larger than a sheet of A4 paper.

Prohibited items include:

Food and drink (a doctor's note will permit food/drink required for medical conditions). Water will be available at the bars free of charge.

Glass containers, including perfume and aftershave

Camping chairs, folding chairs, gazebos or picnic blankets

Professional cameras, video cameras or audio recording devices

Dogs (except assistance dogs)

As it is a standing event, organisers state that those who require assistance for medical reasons to alert the medial team as no camping equipment of any kind is allowed.

Can I leave and come back?

Once you have entered Slessor Gardens for 80’s Calling Dundee, no re-entry will be permitted.

Dundee's Slessor Gardens.

Is 80’s Calling at Slessor Gardens cashless?

All bars at Dundee Discovery Festival are cashless. However, cash can be used to purchase tokens with a token both located by the main entrance. They will be valid only for bars, and not food vendors.

There are no ATMs on site.

What will food and drink be like?

There will be a number of food and drink vendors in operation at Slessor Gardens during the event.

There will be four bars in operation on the site - including one dedicated to prosecco - as well as an additional private bar and toilets for “Gold Area” ticketholders.

Meanwhile, food vendors will include:

Loaded dogs & fries

Salt ‘n chilli chicken

Burgers

Pizza

Mexican

Duck wraps

Greek Souvlaki

Coffee/donut and crepes

Pick and mix sweets

Can I still buy tickets for 80’s Calling Dundee?

Yes, there are still some limited tickets available for 80’s Calling Dundee - but they are likely to be in high demand.

Available via Ticketmaster, you can select from general admission for Friday only, or for the entire weekend. In addition, “Gold Circle” tickets are still on sale.

How much are tickets?

Here’s how much tickets cost for 80’s Calling Dundee:

General Admission (day) : £62.90

: £62.90 Gold Circle (day): £91

£91 Discovery Festival & 80’s Calling Weekend General Admission ticket (Friday-Sunday): £168.40

Additional handling fees will be added to each order, and only 8 tickets may be purchased per person.

What can I do if I can no longer go?

For those who booked their tickets months in advance and can no longer attend, unfortunately there are no refunds or transfers available.

That being said, some ticket outlets have an approved re-sale function you may be able to take advantage of.

