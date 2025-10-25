He is due to appear in court on Tuesday.

A man has been arrested and charged following a "disturbance" in an Aberdeen park where another man was allegedly attacked and a dog died.

A 51-year-old man was taken to hospital following the incident at Eric Hendrie Park on July 27 , at about 8.30pm .

Police said his XL bully dog died following the incident.

Officers had previously said they were carrying out inquires to trace everyone involved.

On Saturday, almost three months after the incident, Police Scotland announced a 40-year-old man had been arrested and charged.