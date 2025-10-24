A man has been taken to hospital after a crash in Edinburgh involving a bus and a car.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services descended on the area near Waterfront Avenue in Granton at around 7.10am on Friday, October 24, following reports of a bus and a car having been involved in a crash.

A witness who was in the area at the time said: “There was a lot of police and an ambulance at the scene. It looked like the car had gone into the back of the bus so I hope everyone involved is okay.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A man has been taken to hospital following a crash in Edinburgh. | Submitted

A man, who was the driver of the car, was taken to hospital for treatment.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers were called to Saltire Square, Edinburgh, at around 7.10am on Friday, 24 October 2025, following a crash involving a bus and a car.