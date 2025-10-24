Dundee crime: Police investigating reported 'child abduction attempt' in Balgowan Avenue
Police are investigating a reported child abduction attempt in Dundee.
Officers are carrying out "extensive inquiries" after they received a report of a black van driving up alongside a child in Balgowan Avenue at around 3.40pm on Thursday.
According to police, a man got out of the vehicle but did not speak to the child.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We are aware of information circulating online regarding an attempted abduction of a child in Dundee.
“On Thursday, 24 October, 2025, we received a report a black van drove up alongside a child in Balgowan Avenue, Dundee around 3.40pm. A man got out the van but did not speak to the child.
“Footage seen by officers shows a delivery van was in the area at the time of the incident.
“Extensive enquiries to establish the full circumstances of this matter are being carried out.”
Detective Inspector Julie Key added: "The safety of children is of paramount importance and if anyone has any concerns about the safety of children or any information about suspicious vehicles or people behaving in a suspicious manner, please call us on 101.
“Please do not make social media your first port of call as this only adds to speculation and concerns. We will always take any reports of incidents seriously and will act on them."