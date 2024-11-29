Aberdeen only Scottish city named in Condé Nast Traveller's list of Best Places to Go in the UK 2025

Aberdeen has been recommended as a top destination for Staycations. | Lauren Jack

Condé Nast Traveller have recommended Aberdeen as one of the best Staycation spots in the UK for 2025.

Aberdeen has been named as one of the best places to visit in the UK in 2025 according to Condé Nast Traveller.

The lifestyle magazine’s list of the Best Places to Go in the UK in 2025 highlights a number of must-see destinations around the country, which are worthy of being considered for your next staycation.

Aberdeen is the only Scottish city to have made the list, with Condé Nast Traveller’s Scott Campbell recommending the Granite City for its “surprising food movement”.

Why is Aberdeen one of Best Places to Go in the UK in 2025?

While Aberdeen may best be known for its ties to the oil and gas industry, Campbell writes that in the last year the city has emerged as a “surprising culinary hotspot”.

Home to two restaurants which have been awarded the Michelin Bib Gourmand as well as a number of excellent establishments which serve delicious cuisine from around the world, Campbell specifically puts the spotlight on the wide variety of dining options available in Aberdeen.

He highlights new additions to the city’s food and drink scene such as wine bar SugarBird’s second location in Union Terrace Gardens and the revamped Exchange Bar & Kitchen which is now home to spicy Sri Lankan menu.

Meanwhile, the café culture on Thistle Street and Aberdeen’s beach food trucks also receive special mentions in Condé Nast Traveller’s Best Places to Go in the UK guide.

On top of that the magazine also recommends checking out historic areas of the city such as Old Aberdeen, or even hopping on a bus to explore towns nearby such as Stonehaven, which is the home of the infamous Scottish culinary icon the deep fried Mars Bar.

Aberdeen restaurants recommended by Condé Nast Traveller

In their Best Places to Go in the UK in 2025 guide, Condé Nast Traveller recommend a number of food and drink places around Aberdeen by name.

This includes:

La Tiendita del Sabor, Belmont Street

Second Home Studio + Café, Gaelic Lane

SugarBird Wine, Union Terrace Gardens

Cafe Boheme, Windmill Brae

Amuse by Kevin Dalgleish, Queen's Terrace

Faffless, Golden Square

Rosa’s Sicilian Food and Pastries, Holburn Street

The Exchange Bar & Kitchen, Exchange Street

While no specific venues were named, the magazine also recommends Thistle Street for its numerous cafes and Aberdeen beach for the many food trucks which park there every weekend.

On top of that, each year there are a number of events celebrating the city’s food and drink scene such as Aberdeen Cocktail Week and Aberdeen Restaurant Week, which visitors could take advantage of.