23 of the best murals from Nuart Aberdeen

1 . Nuart Aberdeen 2023: Manola Mesa

Manolo Mesa’s street art has been featured on walls around the world, from his home country of Spain to the likes of Poland, the US and even Algeria. After beginning his art career painting graffiti with his older brother, Francisco Mesa, in 2002, his works developed after studying at the University of Fine Arts in Seville. Mesa’s Aberdeen mural graces the walls of the Robert Gordon’s College Blackfriars Building and features ceramics. The artist uses his study of the objects to question the links between past and present, tradition and innovation, and abandonment and resistance. This work is on St Andrew Street, but can be spotted from Denburn Road.