In pictures: Every project from Nuart Aberdeen 2024 - including fake city signs

Having just been named one of the top street art festivals in the world, the 2024 edition of Nuart Aberdeen kicked off with a bang.

Just ahead of the festival’s launch on Thursday, June 6, the Granite City was named as one of the world’s top destinations for street art by The Financial Times, alongside locations such as San Francisco, Rio de Janeiro and Sydney.

Since launching in 2017, Nuart Aberdeen has attracted dozens of internationally-renowned artists to the North East as well as tens of thousands of visitors.

Alongside Spectra, Scotland’s light festival which takes place each winter, Nuart is one of the most popular events in Aberdeen’s cultural calendar. It is staged by Aberdeen Inspired in partnership with Aberdeen City Council.

A total of 11 artists took part in Nuart Aberdeen 2024, including returning artists such as Hera and KMG who transformed walls at the harbour and airport respectively to welcome people to the city.

Adrian Watson, chief executive of Aberdeen Inspired, said that the festival is something “everyone in the city should be proud of”.

1 . Hera, Union Point One half of the duo responsible for one of Nuart's most famous murals which lived on the side of the now demolished Aberdeen Market, Hera returned to the street art festival for 2024 with her giant mural on the side of the Union Point building. Welcoming those coming into Aberdeen from the harbour, the work pays tribute to the magic of imagination and Scotland's national animal the unicorn.

2 . Bahia Shehab, Loch Street Professor Bahia Shehab worked with local community groups in the city ahead of installing her 2024 Nuart Aberdeen mural. The work directly interprets a Palestinian poem which translates to "bear witness that I am free and alive".

3 . Cbloxx, Loch Street Just round the corner from the former John Lewis building, English artist Cbloxx taps in to more ancient Scottish heritage with their piece.