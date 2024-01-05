Spectra, the award-winning festival of light, will soon return to Aberdeen for 2024 – here’s everything you need to know.

David Gilliver will give workshops to school pupils and college students. Image: David Gilliver

Spectra, Scotland’s Festival of Light, will soon return to Aberdeen with a variety of free artworks and events ready to light up the city.

Taking place in February, the 2024 event will also celebrate ten years of Scotland’s festival of light with installations popping up in locations including Aberdeen Art Gallery and Union Terrace Gardens.

So if you’ve been looking forward to seeing the Granite City lit up once more by the colourful displays, here is everything you need to know about Spectra Aberdeen 2024, from when it is to what to expect.

What is Spectra?

Beginning as a small pilot festival in 2014, Spectra has been transforming Aberdeen’s dark winter nights with eye-catching projections, interactive displays and breathtaking installations. Also known as Scotland’s Festival of Light, Spectra has grown year on year, with around 119,000 people attending the four-day event in 2023 as it appeared around the city centre.

Parer Studio’s Fantastic Planet brought towering humanoid figures to Aberdeen for Spectra 2023.

Martin Greig, the Aberdeen City Council culture spokesman, said: “Over the years it has grown into a major festival for everyone in the north east to enjoy. This year’s theme is ‘Connections’. The aim is to bring together as many people to experience the spectacular installations.”

This year’s event is run by Aberdeen City Council in collaboration with Live Event Management, and supported by UK Shared Prosperity Fund, LACER Fund, Paths for All, Event Scotland, Finnies, and Burness Paull LLP.

When is Spectra Aberdeen 2024?

Spectra will illuminate Aberdeen from Thursday, February 8th to Sunday, February 11th.

Spectra Aberdeen 2024 locations

For those looking to get a head start on Spectra planning, organisers have released the details of each instalment across the city.

Heinrich & Palmer – Sculpture Court, Aberdeen Art Gallery

Herinrich and Palmer will return to Spectra for 2024.

Charting the maritime history of Aberdeen, festival favourites Heinrich & Palmer will return to Spectra with a large-scale 3D projection taking over the Sculpture Court of Aberdeen Art Gallery which will join the gallery’s permanent collection following the festival.

Butterfly Dream by Anne Bennett – Remembrance Hall, Aberdeen Art Gallery

Also appearing in Aberdeen Art Gallery is Butterfly Dream by Anne Bennett, which will see a flight of hand-cast and neon-flecked butterflies take over the Remembrance Hall.

Continuum by Illumaphonium – Broad Street

Illumaphonium impressed visitors to Union Terrace Gardens during the 2023 with their unique interactive installation, and will return for 2024 taking over Broad Street with Continuum; a geometric matrix of mirrored and luminescent sonic monoliths.

Affinity by Amigo & Amigo – Union Terrace Gardens

Affinity by Amigo & Amigo will be on display at Spectra 2024.

One of the installations at Union Terrace Gardens, Affinity by Amigo & Amigo is a sculpture which invites audiences into a network of light globes inspired by the connections in the human brain which becomes more immersive as people interact with the display.

Submergence by Squidsoup – Union Terrace Gardens

Submergence, by Squidsoup will take over Union Terrace Gardens in Aberdeen.

Also in UTG is Submergence by arts collective Squidsoup. Visitors will be immersed in thousands of suspended lights in an experience which blends sound and light in a semi-linear 12-minute performance.

Spin Me A Yarn by Studio Vertigo – Union Terrace Gardens

Spin Me A Yarn is one of the installations from Studio Vertigo which will be on display at Spectra Aberdeen.

Studio Vertigo, the collaborative project of artists Lucy McDonnell and Stephen Newby, will bring two luminous and playful light sculptures to Spectra’s 2024 programme. The first, Spin Me A Yarn, will invite audiences to follow its path along Union Terrace Gardens.

Our Beating Heart by Studio Vertigo – Schoolhill

Our Beating Heart by Studio Vertigo will be on display at Spectra Aberdeen 2024.

Meanwhile, Our Beating Heart will see a giant mirror ball-style heart light the streets of Schoolhill.

Lightstream by Flora Litchfield – Marischal College

Lightstream, as seen in Leeds, will appear in Aberdeen as part of Spectra 2024.

Lightstream, an instalment by Edinburgh-based light artist Flora Litchfield, will weave a soundscape of light and voice into the courtyard of Marischal College.

David Gilliver – Schoolhill & Upperkirkgate

Involving local S5/S6 school pupils as well as college students, photographer David Gilliver will run workshops on light painting and photography. Work from those who took part will then be curated and displayed in the windows of empty shops on Schoolhill and Upperkirkgate, with an additional “how-to” manual shared across local youth groups and on the Spectra website.

Special tenth anniversary commission

The festival programme will also include a special commission focusing on local artists to mark the tenth year of Spectra, with details to be announced in January.

What’s on during Spectra Aberdeen?

The main attractions of Spectra are undoubtedly the stunning installations which appear across the city centre. However, alongside the displays in Aberdeen Art Gallery, Union Terrace Gardens, and Marischal College a number of local businesses will be involved in the action.

The Terrace Bar at His Majesty’s Theatre will offer views over Union Terrace Gardens as well as a Spectra cocktail. Handmade doughnut business Dough & Co, located on Belmont Street, will also have a number of festival specials available.