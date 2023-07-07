Amazon Prime Day 2023: Top UK Deals Curated by Category

Save big this Amazon Prime Day with our curated list of the best deals and discounts. From electronics to fashion, we've got all the top bargains in the UK.

Amazon Prime Day, the annual shopping extravaganza hosted by retail giant Amazon, is starting in the UK on the 11th and 12th of July, 2023. Offering deals across many categories, Prime Day can be an excellent opportunity to save. We have the scoop on what to expect, how to sort the good deals from the bad and how to snag the best bargains. If you want to just look at all the Amazon Prime Day deals, you can do so here. Alternatively, keep reading to find the deals we've carefully vetted and provide good value.

How to Prepare for Amazon Prime Day

Prime Day is exclusive to Amazon Prime members, so ensure you're signed up to access these fantastic deals. If you're not a member yet, you can take advantage of its 30-day free trial. You also get the benefits of Prime Video and Music entirely free for the trial period. Aside from being a Prime member, here are some top tips for making the most of Prime Day 2023.

Try and be brand agnostic: The best deal might be for a product close to the one you had your eye on, but not that exact one. Still, Amazon can be a minefield, with some less-than-stellar brands suffering from low-quality control. We’ll highlight products we’ve tested or from brands we know and trust. Watch for Lightning Deals: As the name suggests, these deals come and go quickly. They often have a time limit, are in limited supply or sometimes both. To find the best Prime Day Lightning deals, it’s best to visit Amazon’s Lightning Deals page here. Mega discounts on Amazon products: Black Friday and Prime Day see Amazon slash the price of its own-brand products, such as the Amazon Echo speakers or Fire tablets. These huge discounts tend only to happen a few times a year, so if you’re looking for a tablet, Kindle e-book reader, Fire TV or Echo smart speaker, get ready. Sign up for a free 30-day Prime trial: If you're not a Prime member, then now's a good time to change that. You can use it for 30 days, including Prime Video, Prime Music and free next-day deliveries. We'll check other retailers too: Other major retailers like Currys, Argos, John Lewis and more will look to compete with Amazon so we'll be keeping an eye on stonking deals from other shops too and highlight the very best right here.

Best Early Prime Day Deals in the UK

The best (and worst) thing about Prime Day is the sheer variety of offers and discounts. Whether you're looking for the latest tech gadgets or home essentials, there's a huge variety. We’ll put the very best Prime Day deals right here, we’ll add more deals by category below. We'll try and keep these deals up to date, but please be aware these deals may expire at any moment.

Prime Day Early Deals

There are some excellent early Prime Day deals that are well worth jumping on now. Amazon has made some best-ever reductions to it's own range of home security products, including the well-reviewed Blink and Ring systems. If you have any issues with Wi-Fi in your home or need to extend the Wi-Fi for home security cameras, then the bullet-proof eero Mesh Routers are easy to set up and provide great range.

Prime Day Tech Deals

Discover great discounts on everything from phones to headphones and gaming consoles. Featured brands include Apple, Samsung, Microsoft and Sony.

Prime Day Fashion Deals

Upgrade your wardrobe without breaking the bank with deals on top brands and deals.

Home and Garden Prime Day Deals

Make your spaces more comfortable and functional with discounted appliances, furniture, and kitchenware. Look out for deals from brands like Dyson, Ninja, Philips, and Joseph Joseph.

Health and Beauty Prime Day Deals

Revamp your self-care routine with top discounts on brands like L'Oreal, Braun, and Oral-B. Skincare, haircare, makeup, wellness products.

Toys and Games Prime Day Deals

Keep the kids (and kids at heart) happy with discounts on popular toys, board games, and video games. Keep an eye on brands like LEGO, Hasbro, and Nintendo.

Video Games

Toys

Books and Entertainment Prime Day Deals

Bookworms and movie lovers, rejoice! Expect discounted prices on books, Blu-rays, and more.

Prime Day Exclusive Deals

In addition to the fantastic savings across categories, Prime members can access exclusive deals unavailable to regular customers. You can also get access to deals before non-Prime shoppers.

Are Amazon Prime Day Deals Bargains?

Amazon Prime Day can come with savings. However, it's important to remember that not all "deals" are as good as they first appear. It's crucial to approach Prime Day carefully, ensuring you're genuinely getting a bargain and not just falling for big percentage discounts for inferior products.

That's where our team comes in. We're dedicated to helping you make the most of Amazon Prime Day. Our team of experts will examine every deal in-depth, checking the price history, comparing similar products, and analysing reviews to ensure a deal is as good as it claims to be. We’ve been doing this since Prime Day started in 2015, so we know what we’re doing.

Remember, a genuine bargain isn't just about a low price. It's about purchasing a quality product that fits your needs at a lower-than-usual price. And that's precisely what we aim to help you find this Amazon Prime Day.

Throughout Prime Day, we will continually update our list of the top Amazon deals and discounts, highlighting the genuine bargains we've found. We're committed to helping you confidently navigate Prime Day, ensuring you get the best value for your money.

So, as we gear up for Amazon Prime Day 2023, keep this in mind: armed with a bit of patience and the correct information, you can bag some genuinely fantastic bargains. Let us guide you to get the most bang for your buck.

Should I get a Warehouse Deal during Prime Day?

Amazon Warehouse is a section on Amazon where you can buy used or refurbished products returned by customers. These items are quality checked before being listed for sale. Discounts can be significant. Amazon Warehouse items are often included in Prime Day sales. This means you could get an even more significant discount on reduced used or refurbished items. Items purchased from Amazon Warehouse can usually be returned within 30 days.

Amazon uses a specific grading system to determine the condition of products. The system includes ratings like "Like New", "Very Good", "Good", and "Acceptable", giving you a good idea about the state of the product before you decide to part with your money.

Amazon Prime Day FAQs

From delivery times to return policies, all your burning questions about Prime Day are answered in our FAQ section. Make sure to check it out.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is a global shopping event hosted by Amazon that offers various products at discounted prices. It is exclusive to Amazon Prime members and spans multiple days.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2023 in the UK?

Amazon Prime Day 2023 in the UK is scheduled for the 11th and 12th of July.

Who can participate in Amazon Prime Day?

Only Amazon Prime members can access the Prime Day deals. This includes members on a free trial, paid membership, and students with a Prime Student membership.

How do I become an Amazon Prime member?

You can become an Amazon Prime member by signing up on Amazon’s website. The membership comes with a 30-day free trial, after which you can continue with a paid membership.

Are all Amazon Prime Day deals good bargains?

While there are many excellent discounts on Prime Day, not all deals are as good as they might initially seem. Our team will monitor each deal, check price history, and verify genuine bargains to help you make the best purchases.

What is included with Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime membership allows you to access all the Prime Day deals for members, as well as exclusive benefits such as Exclusive Member Deals, Prime Video, Amazon Music, Deliveroo Plus and more.

Can I return items purchased during Amazon Prime Day?

Yes, items purchased during Amazon Prime Day follow Amazon's standard return policies. However, it's always best to check the return policy on individual items before purchasing.

What are Lightning Deals?

Lightning Deals are promotional discounts available for a limited time and quantity. They are a staple of Prime Day, but they sell out fast, so act quickly if you see something you want.

What is Amazon Outlet?

Amazon Outlet is a section on Amazon where you can find low-priced overstock items, including a wide range of new products being sold at a discount. There are typically Prime Day deals available through Amazon Outlet. It's an excellent opportunity to find overstock items at even lower prices.

Are there exclusive deals for Amazon Prime members?

Yes, some deals and offers are exclusive to Amazon Prime members. These include Lightning Deals and Prime Early Access deals, which Prime members can access 30 minutes before they are available to non-Prime members.

Can I share my Amazon Prime benefits with someone else?

Yes, you can share your Amazon Prime benefits with up to one other adult and up to four teens and four child profiles via Amazon Household.

What are the delivery times during Amazon Prime Day?

While Amazon Prime members usually enjoy next-day delivery, it's worth noting that during busy periods like Prime Day, delivery times may be slightly longer due to high demand. You'll get an estimated delivery date when you place your order. We recommend ordering items early if you need them by a specific date.

How do I return an item purchased on Amazon Prime Day?

To return an item, go to your Amazon account's 'Your Orders' section. Find the order you want to return, click 'Return or Replace Items,' and follow the instructions. Amazon will guide you through selecting a return method and completing the return process.

Will I have to pay for return shipping?

The return shipping cost may depend on the reason for the return. If the return is due to an Amazon error, such as a faulty product, the return shipping will typically be free. However, if you're returning an item because you changed your mind, a return shipping cost might be deducted from your refund. Always check the Returns & Refunds policy for the specific item.

When will I get my refund after returning an item?