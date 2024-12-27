Strange Hogmanay Traditions: Here are 12 quirky ways people around the world celebrate New Year

1 . Eating Twelve Grapes for Luck in Spain

In Spain, the New Year is marked by the unique tradition of eating twelve grapes, one with each chime of the clock at midnight. This custom, said to bring good fortune for the year ahead, is a lively and often humorous challenge for participants. Families and friends gather around their televisions or in public squares to synchronise their grape-eating with the clock’s strikes. The tradition, known as 'Las Doce Uvas de la Suerte' dates back to the late 19th century and is believed to have started in Alicante as a way for farmers to promote their grape harvest. | Canva/Getty Images