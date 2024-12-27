Strange Hogmanay Traditions: Here are 12 quirky ways people around the world celebrate New Year

Scotland is famous for its Hogmanay celebrations and the many traditions than come with it.
Whether it’s first footing and singing Auld Lang Syne, or eating black buns and cleaning ashes from the fire, there are many things we do that visitors may find a little odd.
And it’s no different around the world, with a variety of ways of welcoming the start of another year.
Here are 12 of the quirkiest, as collated by the Travel Experts at Riviera Travel.
1. Eating Twelve Grapes for Luck in Spain
In Spain, the New Year is marked by the unique tradition of eating twelve grapes, one with each chime of the clock at midnight. This custom, said to bring good fortune for the year ahead, is a lively and often humorous challenge for participants. Families and friends gather around their televisions or in public squares to synchronise their grape-eating with the clock’s strikes. The tradition, known as 'Las Doce Uvas de la Suerte' dates back to the late 19th century and is believed to have started in Alicante as a way for farmers to promote their grape harvest. | Canva/Getty Images
2. Joyanokane (Ringing Bells) in Japan
In Japan, the New Year is celebrated with a profound sense of reflection. Temples ring their bells 108 times to symbolise the cleansing of 108 worldly desires as part of the Buddhist tradition. This practice, called 'joyanokane', is believed to purify the soul and welcome a fresh start. | Canva/Getty Images
3. Mochi-making
Staying in Japan, families also partake in 'osechi ryori', a special meal comprising beautifully arranged dishes, each symbolising wishes for health, prosperity, and happiness. Mochi-making (pictured) and sending New Year’s postcards, or "nengajo," further enrich the festivities. | Canva/Getty Images
4. Offerings to the Sea Goddess in Brazil
On Brazil’s iconic Copacabana Beach, locals and visitors alike wear white and offer flowers and candles to Iemanjá, the sea goddess. These offerings are sent out to sea in small boats as a gesture of gratitude and a wish for prosperity in the coming year. White attire symbolises peace, while fireworks illuminate the skies above the beach in a dazzling display. Festivities often include samba music and dancing, creating a vibrant and joyous atmosphere that lasts until dawn. | Canva/Getty Images