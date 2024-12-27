Scotland hit by yellow weather alert for heavy rain on Hogmanay as 'significant disruption' expected

The Met Office has warned of ‘significant disruption’ for revellers in Scotland on Hogmanay

Revellers face a wet start to bringing in the new year after the Met Office issued a yellow alert for heavy rain on Hogmanay and warned of “significant disruption”.

A yellow weather warning is in place for heavy rain everywhere north of the Border apart from Orkney and Shetland on December 30 and 31.

The Met Office says 50-70mm of rain is possible over the two days in many areas. Some places may see as much as 100-140mm of rain – with these higher totals most likely over western Scotland.

Some areas may also see snow, especially in northern Scotland and over high ground, while strong winds could bring further disruption, particularly on New Year’s Eve.

Fireworks explode over Edinburgh Castle and the Balmoral Clock during the street party for Hogmanay New Year celebrations in Edinburgh. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire | Jane Barlow/PA Wire

The Met Office said: “Rain is likely to become persistent and occasionally heavy on Monday and possibly last through New Year’s Eve.

“This may bring some significant disruption and flooding in the build up to new year events, although there is still a lot of uncertainty in which areas are likely to be affected.”

Forecasters warned flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and travel disruption, while there is a small chance of fast-flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life. They also said there is a slight chance of power cuts and a small possibility that homes and businesses could be flooded.

The weather warning will be in force for the whole of Monday and Tuesday.

The forecast will be a blow for the thousands of revellers expected to descend on Edinburgh for the annual street party and fireworks display on Hogmanay. A capacity of 45,000 has been agreed for this year’s celebrations on Princes Street.

A spokesperson for Edinburgh’s Hogmanay said: "We continue to work closely with the Met Office and other agencies to monitor forecasts in the days leading up to Hogmanay.

“As always in Scotland, the forecasts are changing regularly, and we are still a few days away, so we advise customers to stay up-to-date via our social channels and the Met Office.

“For all Edinburgh's Hogmanay outdoor events, we recommend audiences dress appropriately for winter events in Scotland – prepare for all weather, wrap up warm and double check with your travel operator for the latest updates."

Met Office meteorologist Simon Partridge said: “As we head towards New Year, particularly for New Year’s Eve, it looks like there could be some wet and rather windy weather, particularly across Scotland, which is not ideal, considering that’s the place that really goes to town for New Year’s Eve.

“So there is potential for a little bit of possibly disruptive weather on New Year’s Eve, and the most likely place to see the most disruptive weather is, unfortunately, Scotland.”

The weather alert was issued as outbreaks of patchy rain in north and west Scotland were expected on Friday, although showers are not expected to be heavy, according to the forecaster.

Traffic is seen in poor weather conditions on the M74. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images | Getty Images

Mild temperatures and conditions similar to those on Boxing Day are predicted, with cloud and “patchy drizzle” in areas with thick cloud, including western Wales and south-west England, the weather service said.

North-east England will enjoy the brightest weather of the day, with some sunshine in Aberdeenshire in the afternoon and temperatures of about 10C to 12C across the country.

Mr Partridge said: “Basically, north-east seems to be the place to be for the next couple of days if you want to see some brighter and maybe even some blue sky at times, whereas elsewhere is mainly grey.”

Over the weekend it will become “a little bit windier and a little bit wetter” across Scotland, with showers in northern Scotland as a result of low pressure, he said.

Further south it will be “pretty cloudy” with some breaks in the cloud on Sunday because of slightly stronger winds, Mr Partridge added.

Temperatures at the weekend may be “slightly fresher” with highs of about 9C to 11C expected, compared with 11C to 13C earlier in the week.