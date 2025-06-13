All, but one of the 242 people on the London-bound Air India flight died when the plane crashed into a residential area shortly after take-off on Thursday.

The British survivor of the Air India plane crash has spoken of the horror of watching people “dying in front of my eyes”, as authorities confirmed the aircraft’s black box had been found.

Vishwash Kumar Ramesh told DD News “I still can’t believe how I survived” as he spoke from his hospital bed on Friday.

The 40-year-old told the broadcaster the plane felt like it was “stuck in the air” shortly after take-off before lights began flickering green and white. He recalled: “It suddenly slammed into a building and exploded.”

The Boeing 787 Dreamliner struck a medical college as it crashed in a fireball on Thursday, killing the other 241 people on board. It is one of the deadliest plane crashes in terms of the number of British nationals killed, and the first involving a 787.

India’s civil aviation minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu posted on X the black box of the plane was recovered within 28 hours from the crash site.

Speaking to DD News about the crash, Mr Ramesh said: “I can’t believe how I came out of it alive. For a moment, I felt like I was going to die too.

“But when I opened my eyes and looked around, I realised I was alive. I still can’t believe how I survived.”

Mr Ramesh was in seat 11A, next to one of the aircraft’s emergency exits. Addressing what happened before the incident, Mr Ramesh told the broadcaster: “When the flight took off, within five to ten seconds it felt like it was stuck in the air.

“Suddenly, the lights started flickering – green and white. The aircraft wasn’t gaining altitude and was just gliding before it suddenly slammed into a building and exploded.”

He added: “At first, I thought I was dead. Later, I realised I was still alive and saw an opening in the fuselage.

“I managed to unbuckle myself, used my leg to push through that opening, and crawled out.”

Commenting on his survival, Mr Ramesh said: “I don’t know how I survived. I saw people dying in front of my eyes – the air hostesses, and two people I saw near me … I walked out of the rubble.”

The back of Air India flight 171 is pictured at the site after it crashed in a residential area near the airport in Ahmedabad on June 12, 2025.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) has been in contact with Mr Ramesh to offer consular support, Downing Street said.

The crash site was visited by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, with video footage showing him talking to Mr Ramesh in hospital.

There are fears the number of people killed on the ground could rise.

Investigations are continuing into the cause of the crash. At least five medical students were killed and about 50 injured. Parts of the plane’s wreckage were strewn over 200m.

A Number 10 spokesman said the FCDO helpline set up as a result of the crash had received “almost 300″ calls as of Friday morning.

Tributes have been paid to those killed in the disaster, including Dr Prateek Joshi, who was described by those who worked with him as a “wonderful man” who entertained colleagues with stories about “his newly-discovered love of fish and chips and enthusiasm for walking in the Peak District”.

British couple Fiongal and Jamie Greenlaw-Meek, who run a spiritual wellness centre, were said to be among the dead.

Mr Greenlaw-Meek appeared on ITV’s This Morning earlier this year and former editor of the show Martin Frizell praised his “vibrancy” and “enthusiasm”.

Tributes have also been paid to Akeel Nanabawa, his wife Hannaa and their four-year-old daughter Sara who were reportedly among the victims.

Imam Abdullah, who spoke on behalf of their family, said: “We are heartbroken as we await further information regarding our beloved family members who were on board the Air India flight from Ahmedabad to Gatwick.

“The news of this tragic incident has left us devastated, and we are still coming to terms with the enormity of what has happened.”

Raj Mishra, the mayor of Wellingborough in Northamptonshire, called for people to come together as he announced the deaths of “Raxa Modha, infant Rudra Modha, and Ms K Mistri” in his constituency.

Aviation experts have speculated about the possible causes of the crash, from both engines failing – possibly due to a bird strike, as happened in the so-called Miracle on the Hudson in 2009 – to the flaps on the aircraft’s wings not being set to the correct position for take-off.

Harrowing footage of plane crash site emerges after Gatwick Airport-bound Air India flight tragedy

Images taken after the incident showed part of the plane embedded in the BJ Medical College building.

Air India chief executive Campbell Wilson visited the area, according to the BBC, but did not take questions from media. An Air India flight that was scheduled to depart from Gatwick to Ahmedabad on Friday at 8.30pm has been cancelled.

Tata Group, the parent company of Air India, said it would provide ten million rupees (around £86,000) to the families of each of those killed in the crash. The company said it would also cover the medical costs of the injured and provide support in the “building up” of the medical college.

Air India has set up friends and relatives assistance centres at Gatwick, Mumbai, Delhi and Ahmedabad airports to provide support in the wake of AI171’s crash.

UK officials are being deployed to India to support the investigation, the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) said.

US transportation secretary Sean Duffy confirmed US teams from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board were also heading to India with support from Boeing and GE Aerospace. He told reporters it was “way too premature” to ground Boeing 787s in the aftermath of the crash.