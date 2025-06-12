John Swinney has spoken about the Air India crash that has appeared to kill all 242 people on board.

First Minister John Swinney has described watching the events surrounding the Air India plane crash with “absolute horror” as he urged Scots who believe a family member was on the flight to contact the Foreign Office.

Ahmedabad police commissioner Gyanendra Singh Malik has said there appears to be no survivors after a Gatwick Airport-bound plane carrying 53 British nationals crashed shortly after take-off in India on Thursday.

Debris is seen at the site where Air India flight 171 crashed in a residential area near the airport in Ahmedabad. Picture: Sam Panthaky/AFP via Getty Images

A video of the incident circulating online shows the Air India aircraft, which was carrying 242 people, including 12 crew, flying over a residential area before crashing, creating what appears to be a huge fireball followed by large plumes of black smoke.

Images of the aftermath of the crash showed parts of the plane embedded into a residential building as firefighters continued to tackle the smoke. Pieces of the aircraft’s landing gear, fuselage and tail could all be seen protruding from the building.

Speaking in Holyrood, Mr Swinney said: “I’ve watched the unfolding events with absolute horror and I feel enormous sympathy for everyone who’s affected by this situation. There are, of course, a number of British nationals on the flight, a sizable number.

“We are obviously in touch with the Foreign and Commonwealth Office about any implications for families in Scotland, but it’s absolutely terrifying circumstances to witness, my heart goes out to everyone affected.

“I would encourage anyone who’s concerned about a loved one who may have been on that flight to contact the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, and of course we will do all that we can to support families in Scotland.”

The airline said the flight was departing from Ahmedabad Airport with 242 people on board the Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft.

Air India also said 169 passengers were Indian nationals, 53 were British, one was Canadian and seven were Portuguese.