Air India crash: Passenger plane carrying 242 people bound for UK crashes near India airport after take-off
An Air India flight carrying 242 people on board bound for London has crashed soon after take-off.
Video has emerged the aircraft crashing into the ground in a residential area near Ahmedabad International Airport, in eastern India.
There were 53 British nationals on board, Air India has said, as well as 169 Indian nationals, one Canadian national and seven Portuguese nationals.
The flight had been destined for London Gatwick airport.
Faiz Ahmed Kidwai, the director general of the directorate of civil aviation, saidthe flight, a Boeing 787, crashed into a residential area called Meghani Nagar five minutes after taking off.
There were 232 passengers and 12 crew members onboard and emergency teams have been activated at the airport, he said.
Air India's chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran said in a statement posted on X "with profound sorrow I confirm that Air India Flight 171 operating Ahmedabad London Gatwick was involved in a tragic accident today".
"Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the families and loved ones of all those affected by this devastating event," he said. "At this moment, our primary focus is on supporting all the affected people and their families.
"We are doing everything in our power to assist the emergency response teams at the site and to provide all necessary support and care to those impacted.
"Further updates will be shared as we receive more verified information. An emergency centre has been activated and support team have been set up for families seeking information."
Flightradar24, the tracking website, said the final signal received from the aircraft had come when it was 190m in the air, "just seconds after take off".
The flight was scheduled to depart Ahmedabad International Airport ay 9.50am local time, and arrive at London Gatwick Airport at 6:25pm local time.
In a statement on X, Gatwick Airport said: “We can confirm that flight AI171 that crashed on departure from Ahmedabad Airport today was due to land at London Gatwick at 18:25.”
The aircraft is a a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner with registration VT-ANB, according to information issued by FlightRadar.
This is the first crash involving a Boeing 787 aircraft, according to the Aviation Safety Network database.
