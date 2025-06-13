Israel has attacked Iran’s nuclear sites overnight.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has called for tensions in the Middle East to be de-escalated as both Iran and Israel launched major attacks on each other.

Iran has fired about 100 drones into Israeli territory on Friday morning. Israeli media reports all Iranian drones have been successfully intercepted.

The retaliatory strikes came after Israel carried out a major attack on the country’s nuclear sites overnight.

It is understood residential areas in Tehran were hit and civilians, including children, have been killed. The IDF says the Revolutionary Guard chief Hossein Salami and other commanders have been killed in the attack.

Others who have been confirmed dead include the former head of Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization, Iran’s armed forces chief of staff and some nuclear scientists.

Sir Keir said he was working with partners to de-escalate the situation in the Middle East.

Smoke rises from a location allegedly targeted in Israel's wave of strikes on Tehran.

He said: “The reports of these strikes are concerning and we urge all parties to step back and reduce tensions urgently. Escalation serves no one in the region.

“Stability in the Middle East must be the priority and we are engaging partners to de-escalate.

"Now is the time for restraint, calm and a return to diplomacy.”

Foreign Secretary David Lammy echoed the call for restraint, saying further escalation “is a serious threat to peace and stability in the region”.

He said: “Stability in the Middle East is vital for global security. This is a dangerous moment and I urge all parties to show restraint.”

First Minister John Swinney called for the conflict to be halted immediately.

He said: “This is a profoundly serious moment for us all. The situation in Iran is horrendously dangerous and the international community must bring Israel to account to halt this latest escalation of conflict.

“Coupled to the unbearable suffering being inflicted on the people of Gaza, the actions of Israel are completely beyond any justification. Stability across the region is of paramount importance to us all. We must stand united against any form of violence, intolerance and a further escalation which will result in devastation.”

Israel has now declared a state of emergency as it awaits Iran’s counter-attack “in the immediate future”.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Israel “should anticipate a severe punishment”, adding Israel has “committed a crime in our dear country today” that will not go unpunished.

He said: “With this crime, the Zionist regime has prepared for itself a bitter, painful fate, which it will definitely see.”

A spokesperson for Iran’s armed forces says both Israel and the US will pay a “heavy price” - US Secretary of State Marco Rubio says the US was not involved in the strikes and did not provide any assistance to Israel.

On Thursday, US media had reported an Israeli attack on Iranian nuclear sites was imminent. Israel had been worried that talks between the US and Iran on a new nuclear deal, which have been ongoing since April, would leave Iran with a nuclear programme. Israel has said it cannot accept an Iranian nuclear programme in any form.

Iran has continuously denied it wants nuclear weapons, and says its nuclear programme is for civilian purposes only.

On Thursday, the International Atomic Energy Agency declared Iran was in breach of its nuclear obligations.