World Pipe Band Championships 2025: Road closures as world pipe band battle returns to Glasgow Green
The biggest pipe band competition in the world is returning to Glasgow next month, as performers from around the globe descend on the city to celebrate Scotland’s national instrument.
It will see the return of the Piping Live! festival from August 11-17, culminating with the World Pipe Band Championships on Glasgow Green on Friday 15 and Saturday 16.
The festival is in its 22nd year and sees over 30,000 attendees annually. Events are held at venues across the city, with this year’s edition featuring a new site at McPhater Street.
Organisers say attendees can enjoy taster sessions, street performances and concerts, with an array of international talent on display.
The World Pipe Band Championships, taking place at the end of the festival, has been hosted every year in Scotland since 1986 and is the highlight of the competitive pipe band calendar.
Last year’s battle of the bands saw 204 bands from 13 countries including Australia, Oman and Hong Kong, take over Glasgow Green. There were 119 bands from Scotland.
The event will kick off with the juvenile competition on the Friday, followed by the full championship competition on the Saturday.
To support the running of the event, a number of road closures and parking restrictions have been announced by Glasgow City Council in and around Glasgow Green. They include road closures and restrictions on parking.
The full list of restrictions are here:
Prohibition of vehicle movements
4am on August 15 to 11:59pm on August 16
- Charlotte Street, between Greendyke Street and London Road
- East Carriageway for its full length
- Greendyke Street, between Turnbull Street and London Road
- West Carriageway for its full length
Prohibition of waiting, loading and unloading
3pm on August 14 to 11:59 pm on August 16
- Arcadia Street, both sides, between London Road and The Green.
- Charlotte Street, both sides, between Greendyke Street and London Road.
- East Carriageway, both sides between Templeton Street and The Peoples Palace.
- Greendyke Street, both sides, between Turnbull Street and London Road.
- James Morrison Street between London Road and St Andrews Street
- Monteith Row, both sides, between Monteith Place and Greendyke St.
- Templeton Street, Both sides for its entire length
- The Green, both sides, between Arcadia Street and King's Drive.
- West Carriageway, both sides, between Greendyke Street and The Peoples Palace.
