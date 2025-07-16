The postcard-perfect Scottish university campus that’s been named among Europe’s most beautiful

Scottish university campus among Europe’s prettiest

Europe’s most beautiful university campuses have been named by a travel magazine – and one of Scotland's oldest universities has made the cut.

Air France's digital publication, EnVols, selected eight stunning destinations to visit for “an original experience this summer”.

A student walks on campus at Glasgow University. Picture: Andy Buchanan/AFP via Getty Images

Introducing the feature, the magazine said: “Study in a castle, browse the collections of a baroque library, stroll through postcard-perfect gardens… That’s what Europe’s most beautiful university campuses have to offer.

“True cultural treasures, these prestigious places of learning have seen the likes of Oscar Wilde and Albert Einstein pass through their doors. This summer, discover these exceptional institutions.”

The campus of the University of Glasgow was the only Scottish location to make the list. Justifying its inclusion, EnVols said: “Nestled on the banks of the River Kelvin, the University of Glasgow is one of the city’s most charming locations. One of the UK’s leading educational establishments, it was founded in 1451 under James II of Scotland.

“Its iconic clock tower overlooks lush gardens with the river running through them. The main building houses the Hunterian Museum. It features collections of minerals, fossils and an exhibition devoted to Charles R. Mackintosh, a major figure in Scottish Art Nouveau.”

The only other British campus to make the cut was Oxford University. EnVols said of the legendary institution:“Its history dates back to 1096, and its reputation has only ever grown since. With 39 colleges spread across the city, it is home to more than 25,000 students in fields as varied as philosophy, fine arts and political science.

“Inside the campus, you’ll find the famous Radcliffe Camera, the majestic circular library, the Sheldonian Theatre designed by Christopher Wren and of course vast English gardens.

“The campus is also home to a number of museums, including the Ashmolean, the second oldest university museum in the world. And let’s not forget fans of the Harry Potter saga, who will be in heaven when they visit the campus, as several scenes were filmed in Oxford buildings.”

Trinity College in Dublin also features, with EnVols saying its “movie atmosphere” makes it a “must-see destination”.