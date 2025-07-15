Drone footage shows a large fire in a Scottish town centre, where emergency services are in attendance.

Aerial footage shows a large fire in Kilmarnock.

Emergency services were alerted to the fire at around 21:30 on June 14.

Police Scotland Ayrshire ask members of the public to avoid the area

Police Scotland Ayrshire said: “A number of road closures remain in place following a fire in Kilmarnock.

“Around 9.30pm on Monday, 14 July, 2025, we received a report of a fire at a premises on Sandbed Street, which spread to other premises.

“There are no reported injuries and emergency services remain in attendance.

“King Street is closed up to its junction with St Marnock Street and Sandbed Lane remains closed. A number of surrounding roads leading to King Street and Sandbed Lane were closed but have since reopened.

Firefighters working to extinguish the fire in Kilmarnock.

“Nearby business premises have been impacted and will remain closed.

“Members of the public are asked to avoid the area at this time, and nearby residents are asked to keep windows closed.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the cause of the fire.”

East Ayrshire Council say “Shops and businesses in the street [King Street] will be unable to open as emergency services require access since the fire is still burning”

East Ayrshire Council said: “King Street Kilmarnock will remain closed today following a fire last night. Shops and businesses in the street will be unable to open as emergency services require access since the fire is still burning. Surrounding roads have reopened.”

Tattoo shop owner says he’s lost everything in the fire

A number of businesses have reportedly been destroyed in the fire, including the Hard Luck Tattoo shop. Owner Niky Brown says he has lost everything in the fire and has set up a GoFundMe page.

Lillian Jones MP thanks the emergency services for their “swift response and dedication throughout the night”

Lillian Jones MP said: “My thoughts are with everyone affected by the serious fire on King Street in Kilmarnock last night.

“I’m incredibly grateful to the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and Police Scotland for their swift response and dedication throughout the night. Emergency services remain on site, and investigations are ongoing.