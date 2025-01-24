Most dogs can easily handle a bit of wind, but when the weather turns extreme sometimes it's wise just to stay indoors. | Canva/Getty Images

We’re all battening down the hatches today - but what should you do about your dog.

As weather warnings are issued up and down the UK for the arrival of Storm Eowyn - including a red warning for much of central Scotland - dog owners up and down the country will be asking themselves whether they should take their pets for a walk.

Meanwhile many dogs are showing signs of stress due to the noise caused by the wind and rain battering at the windows.

With this in mind, Emma Scales-Theobald, Canine Behaviourist and partner of Canine Cottages, has shared some invaluable advice for dog owners to follow during stormy weather.

Sarah Pring, Digital PR Manager of Canine Cottages, said: “With Storm Eowyn on the way, the extreme weather can be distressing enough for us humans, and even more so for dogs. Whether home or away, it is important to know how to approach stressful situations with your dog, so you are prepared beforehand.

“With this in mind, we are delighted to team up with Dr. Emma, who is on-hand to offer expert advice, to help advise dog owners across the UK on how to keep their canine companions safe and happy – whether home or away!”

Here’s what she had to say.

Should you take your dog for a walk in extreme weather?

Extreme weather can pose high risks for both dogs, and owners, however, most breeds do need daily exercise. So, should owners take their dog for a walk-in extreme weather? Emma advises to assess the extremity of the storm first.

Whether you should take your dog for a walk during a storm can depend on the strength and conditions of the storm, as well as how you and your dog feel. If there’s thunder and lightning and exceptionally strong winds, then it’s best to avoid walking your dog for everyone’s safety. It might be safer to skip the walk and just to let your dog out in your garden to do their business.

If you have to go out with your dog, keep walks brief to just allow them time to do their business, consider if a raincoat would make them feel more comfortable and try to stick to more built up and sheltered areas. You could also consider bringing treats if your dog looks anxious and go at your dog’s pace if they seem reluctant to go out or keen to go home. Keep an eye out for any fallen debris and any rubbish which might have blown into your path, which could hurt your dog’s paws.”

How to calm a stressed dog during stormy weather

Create a calming playlist

The best way to offset the anxiety-inducing noises from the outside world can be to create a playlist of calming sounds.

You can find many playlists online with features calming music for dogs, however, you can also play calming nature sounds or white noises.

The TV can also be another welcome distraction, make sure to avoid any TV shows which will likely have distressing sounds.

Close the curtains/blinds

Dogs are known to enjoy looking out of the window and watch the world outside. However, heavy storms can cause objects to blow around outside, which can be distressing to your dogs.

By closing the blinds, or drawing the curtains, this helps your dog contain a level of calmness.

Play some games, like fetch or ‘find it’, with your dog indoors to distract them

If your dog is visibly distressed, it may feel natural to console them. However, creating a fuss when they’re exhibiting this behaviour can unknowingly reinforce behaviour.

By keeping your dog entertained with indoor-based games such as fetch, offering puzzle feeders, or giving them a chew to play with this keeps them mentally stimulated and distracted from what is going on outside.

Use calming aids

To help further alleviate your dog’s anxiety you can use calming aids such as a plug-in diffuser, collar, spray or wet wipes. These products distribute calming dog pheromones throughout the room.