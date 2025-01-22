2 . Bernese Mountain Dog

If you are a first time owner keen to go 'extra large' then the Berenese Mountain Dog is probably your best option. Easy-going, eager-to-please and gentle, their intelligence makles them relatively easy to train. They are good with kids too, and surprisingly lazy. Their hair is the only part of thme that's fairly high maintenance - there's a lot of it and they need regular brushing (while your carpet will need regular hoovering). | Canva/Getty Images