The Met Office has issued a rare red weather warning for much of central Scotland. | Met Office

The warning is only issued in the event of extreme weather.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Met Office has issued a rare red weather warning for Scotland this week.

It comes as Storm Éowyn approaches the country, with Scottish weather presenter Judith Ralston calling it “one major storm” and saying: “I’ve not seen anything like it in my career”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But what does the weather warning mean and what can we expect?

Here’s everything you need to know.

What is a red weather warning?

The Met Office defines a red weather warning as follows: “Dangerous weather is expected and, if you haven’t already done so, you should take action now to keep yourself and others safe from the impact of the severe weather. It is very likely that there will be a risk to life, with substantial disruption to travel, energy supplies and possibly widespread damage to property and infrastructure. You should avoid travelling, where possible, and follow the advice of the emergency services and local authorities.”

What are the other weather warnings?

The Met Office uses two other weather warnings for less dangerous conditions?

Yellow Warning: Yellow warnings can be issued for a range of weather situations. Many are issued when it is likely that the weather will cause some low level impacts, including some disruption to travel in a few places. Many people may be able to continue with their daily routine, but there will be some that will be directly impacted and so it is important to assess if you could be affected. Other yellow warnings are issued when the weather could bring much more severe impacts to the majority of people but the certainty of those impacts occurring is much lower. It is important to read the content of yellow warnings to determine which weather situation is being covered by the yellow warning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amber Warning: There is an increased likelihood of impacts from severe weather, which could potentially disrupt your plans. This means there is the possibility of travel delays, road and rail closures, power cuts and the potential risk to life and property. You should think about changing your plans and taking action to protect yourself and your property. You may want to consider the impact of the weather on your family and your community and whether there is anything you need to do ahead of the severe weather to minimise the impact.

When is the upcoming red weather warning in force?

The Met Office have issued the red weather warning from 10am-5pm on Friday, January 24.

Why has the red weather warning been issued?

The Met Office say they have issued to warning due to “very strong winds associated with Storm Éowyn causing very dangerous conditions and significant disruption”.

What can I expect during the period of the red weather warning?

The Met Office have warned those living in the area affected about the following:

Flying debris resulting in danger to life

Large waves and beach material being thrown onto coastal roads, sea fronts and homes

Very dangerous driving conditions with fallen trees on roads

Power cuts affecting other services, such as mobile phone coverage

Damage to buildings and homes, with roofs blown off and power lines brought down

Roads, bridges and railway lines closed, with delays and cancellations to bus, train, ferry services and flights

What can I do to protect myself?

The Met Office has issued the following advice:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keep yourself and others safe; avoid travelling by road during potentially dangerous conditions. It is not safe to drive in these conditions.

Don't risk injury to others or damage to your property. If you can do so safely, check for loose items outside your home and secure them. Items include; bins, garden furniture, trampolines, tents, sheds, and fences.

Being outside in high winds makes you vulnerable to injury. Stay indoors if you can.

People cope better with power cuts when they have prepared for them in advance. It’s easy to do; consider gathering torches and batteries, a mobile phone power pack and other essential items.

If you live or work on the coast, beware of large waves, even from the shore large breaking waves can sweep you off your feet and out to sea. In an emergency, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.

Stay up to date with the weather forecast for your area and follow advice from emergency services and local authorities.

What areas are impacted by the red weather warning?

The following parts of Scotland are affected by the red weather warning:

Central, Tayside & Fife

Clackmannanshire

Falkirk

Fife

Stirling

SW Scotland, Lothian Borders

Dumfries and Galloway

East Lothian

Edinburgh

Midlothian Council

Scottish Borders

West Lothian

Strathclyde