Here are the schools closed across Scotland due to red weather alert from Storm Eowyn

Closures confirmed for many areas across the country, with more expected

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

School closures have been announced across central and southern Scotland as the nation prepares to be battered by Storm Eowyn on Friday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The majority of councils in the impacted area have now announced that all local authority-run schools and nurseries will be closed on Friday.

Sea birds take flight near a fishing pier as storm clouds. (Pic credit: Win McNamee / Getty Images) | Getty

Here’s what councils within the red weather alert have said.

East Lothian Council

East Lothian Council said: “Our schools and nurseries will be closed on Friday, January 24 on essential safety grounds due to the red weather warning in place from 10am to 5pm tomorrow. Schools will be in touch with families directly about remote learning arrangements.”

East Ayrshire Council

East Ayrshire Council said: “The council has taken the decision to close all schools and early childhood Centres, and SL33 and SL66 on Friday, January 24.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is a difficult decision to take and the council understands the impact on parents and carers, however the safety of children and young people is paramount.”

The council added: “All bin collections will be suspended and the recycling centres will be closed on Friday, January 24.”

Midlothian Council

Midlothian Council said: “With a red - danger to life - Met Office weather warning in place for Midlothian between 10am and 5pm on Friday, all schools and local authority nurseries will be closed tomorrow, reopening as normal on Monday. Schools will be in touch directly with families about remote learning.”

Inverclyde Council

Inverclyde Council said: “We are aware of the Red and Amber weather warnings issued for tomorrow, Friday 24 January 2025, and we are having discussions at local and national levels. We have stood up the Council’s Resilience Management Team (CRMT) emergency planning team and will issue updates at www.inverclyde.gov.uk”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Edinburgh City Council

The local authority said all its schools and nurseries will be closed tomorrow. Schools and early years settings will contact parents directly. More information will be published on its website shortly about services that will be disrupted

Private schools are also impacted, with Anthony Simpson, principal of Stewart’s Melville College and the Mary Erskine School in Edinburgh, confirming their closure to parents.

Mr Simpson said: “In light of the fast-changing Met Office red weather warning issued for tomorrow, we have made the decision to close the school to ensure the safety of all students, staff, and families.

“The Met are predicting gusts of up to 85mph, with a risk to life and property.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Glasgow City Council

Glasgow City Council has posted on social media: “Due to Storm Eowyn all our Schools and Council Nurseries will be closed tomorrow. Your school/nursery will provide further updates directly to you. Please take care.”

South Lanarkshire Council

A statement from South Lanarkshire Council said: “Due to the red alert weather warning issued for much of Scotland, including South Lanarkshire, the decision has been taken to close all our schools and nurseries tomorrow, Friday, January 24, 2025.

“Staff and pupils should not travel to these establishments tomorrow. Arrangements will be made to support continued learning for pupils where possible using appropriate resources, including the use of digital platforms.

“While we understand that this may cause inconvenience to families, the health and safety of our children, young people and staff is our priority. Further service updates will follow in due course.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Red and amber weather warnings for are in place for Fife on Friday 24 January 2025.

Very strong winds of 80 – 90mph associated with Storm Éowyn are predicted which could cause dangerous conditions and significant disruption throughout the day on Friday.

Fife Council

All Fife schools and nurseries will be closed on Friday. The council said schools will be in touch with families directly on what remote learning will be available. Schools will reopen on Monday.

Fife Council’s Chief Executive Ken Gourlay said: "This level of warning is serious and relatively rare. Very severe weather and travel problems are expected throughout the school day tomorrow so we have taken the decision to close all of Fife's schools, not just those in the red weather warning area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We're doing what we can to keep people safe and will still be out and about tomorrow protecting the most vulnerable. We'll also be preparing for any clean-up action that's required afterwards."

East Renfrewshire Council

The authority said: “All schools, nursery classes and family centres will be closed on Friday 24 January due to the potential impacts of Storm Eowyn.

“This is a difficult decision to take and we understand the impact on parents and carers, however, the safety of children and young people is paramount.

“Bin collections have also been suspended for the day, so please don't put out your bin. All facilities run by East Renfrewshire Culture and Leisure, which includes leisure centres, libraries, and community halls, will also be closed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our Eastwood HQ and Barrhead offices will be closed, with residents able to contact us via phone or online.”

North Ayrshire Council

The council said all North Ayrshire schools and early learning centres will be closed tomorrow.

Chief Executive Craig Hatton said: “The safety of our residents and staff comes first in emergency situations like this. We would advise everyone – where possible – to stay safe and stay at home. There will be disruption to some of our services, and we will update residents via our website and social media channels.”

Argyll and Bute Council

The authority said: “Following the upgrade of tomorrow’s weather warning to category Red, all our schools and early years settings will close tomorrow and move to online learning, to protect the safety of pupils and staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have notified schools who are contacting parents and carers.”

Renfrewshire Council

It said: “All schools and council-run nurseries in Renfrewshire will be closed on Friday and council services impacted after the Met Office issued a severe red weather warning for wind in Renfrewshire.

“All council buildings will also be closed and bin collections due to take place on Friday will be cancelled. The red weather warning for Storm Éowyn will be in place from 10am until 5pm on Friday.The very strong winds of up to 100mph expected during the storm will cause very dangerous conditions, significant disruption and could cause power cuts, damage to buildings and homes and a danger to life.

“If your bin is due for collection on Friday don’t put it out for pick-up. Instead, put it out for collection on Saturday when it will be uplifted as soon as possible.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

East Dunbartonshire Council

The local authority said: “The Met Office has issued a Red Weather Warning for dangerous winds during Storm Éowyn which include the East Dunbartonshire Council area from 10am to 5pm tomorrow (Friday 24 January 2025.)

“First Minister John Swinney has told Parliament this morning that Police Scotland will shortly issue a formal ‘do not travel’ advisory notice.

“As a result, all East Dunbartonshire Primary Schools, Secondary Schools and our ASN school Woodland View will be closed on Friday 24 January 2025. All East Dunbartonshire Early Years Centres will also be closed.

“Those in receipt of free school meals will receive tomorrow’s payment as soon as possible and all school transport has been stood down.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clackmannanshire Council

The council confirmed all Clackmannanshire schools and nurseries will be closed tomorrow.

Scottish Borders Council

All schools will be closed tomorrow, the local authority said.

Falkirk Council

The council said there is a potential risk to life and all non-essential council services will be suspended and all council buildings will be closed. Services impacted include all schools and early learning centres, recycling centres and waste collection, burials and cremations, leisure facilities and visitor attractions.

Stirling Council

It said: The Met Office has issued a rare red weather warning for very strong winds for southern parts of the Stirling Council area due to Storm Eowyn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The warning will be in effect from 10am to 5pm tomorrow (24 January), with very dangerous conditions and signification disruption expected.

“According to the Met Office, winds could reach 100mph in exposed areas and there could be a risk to life due to flying debris, power cuts and damage to buildings.”

It added: “As a result of the extreme weather conditions, there will be disruption to a wide range of council services. On Friday (24 January), all schools and nurseries will be closed. Families will also be contacted directly about this and any specific learning arrangements.”

West Lothian Council

All West Lothian Council schools and Early Learning Centres will be closed tomorrow, in response to the red weather warning issued.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Individual Schools will provide information to all parents/carers directly on remote learning arrangements and any alterations required to school timetables and events.

Schools are planned to reopen as normal on Monday 27 January unless otherwise advised.

South Ayrshire Council

All South Ayrshire schools will be closed on Friday 24 January 2025. This includes all early years’ centres, primary, secondary and special schools. All breakfast clubs, after school care and lets in school buildings and 3G pitches will also be cancelled.

It is expected that all schools and early years centres will be open on Monday 27 January as normal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dundee City Council

All local authority nursery, primary, secondary, and special schools will be closed to all staff and pupils on Friday 24 January 2025.

Perth and Kinross Council

All Perth and Kinross Schools and Early Learning and Childcare settings will be closed on Friday 24 January as a precaution because of Storm Eowyn. We understand the impact this will have on parents and carers but the safety of our children and young people is our priority.

Angus Council

It said: “To ensure the safety of our children and young people, their families, our employees and our key partners, we have taken the decision to close all Angus Schools and Early Learning and Childcare settings on Friday 24 January. We appreciate the impact of school closures and are making this decision now to provide clarity for parents/carers.”

Highland Council