Here’s how to track Storm Éowyn as it moves across Scotland.

Red, amber and yellow weather warnings are in effect across Scotland as Storm Éowyn batters the country.

A yellow warning for wind has been in place since 6am this morning, with an extremely rare red weather warning coming into force from 10am.

Gusts of more than 100mph have already been recorded in Northern Ireland – which is also under a red weather warning – as Storm Éowyn continues to move north east and toward parts of West and Central Scotland.

Schools and shops around Scotland have been closed for the day, with trains, buses and flights around the country cancelled as the government asks people to remain indoors where possible.

With all of Scotland covered under some kind of warning throughout the day, here are all of the Scottish locations expected to be impacted by Storm Éowyn, as well as a live tracker.

Track Storm Éowyn as it moves across Scotland

A red weather warning is currently in place across the Central Belt as well as west and southwest Scotland.

Storm Éowyn will bring strong winds which will rapidly increase from west to east from mid-morning and into the afternoon. Peak gusts of around 80–90 mph can be expected across the regions, though this could reach up to 100mph along the western coasts.

To track the storm, you can use tools such as the Met Office’s tracker, or those such as Windy.

Windy uses the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF) model, a global weather prediction tool which is highly regarded for its accuracy.

Edinburgh and the Lothians

Those in Edinburgh and the Lothians are currently under a red weather warning for wind, which will stay in place until 5pm. Following this, the region will still be impacted by severe weather, with an amber warning for wind in place until 9pm this evening.

A yellow weather warning will be in place until midnight. Specific areas covered by these warnings are East and West Lothian, Midlothian and Edinburgh.

Glasgow and Strathclyde

Those in Glasgow and Strathclyde are currently under a red weather warning for wind, which will stay in place until 5pm. Beyond 5pm, a number of areas within the region will still be subject to an amber weather warning which will be in place until 9pm this evening.

There is an extended amber warning in place for those living in Argyll and Bute, which continues until 6am tomorrow morning (Saturday, January 25) as well as a yellow warning for snow which ends at midnight. Snow is also expected in Stirling.

South west Scotland and Borders

In south west Scotland and the Borders, a red weather warning for wind is in place until 5pm. After 5pm, the warning will downgrade to an amber alert which will end at 9pm this evening. From 9pm until midnight, the region will then be covered by a yellow weather warning.

Dundee, Angus and Tayside

An amber weather warning is currently in force across Dundee, Angus and Tayside. This will stay in place until 9pm this evening in Dundee, and until 6am tomorrow morning (Saturday, January 25) in Angus, Perth and Kinross. In addition, there is also a yellow warning for snow in place until midnight in in Angus, Perth and Kinross.

Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray

Those in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray are currently under an amber weather warning which will remain in place until 6am tomorrow morning (Saturday, January 25).

A yellow weather warning is also in effect until midnight for snow.

Highlands and Islands

Meanwhile the Highlands and Islands will be covered by an amber weather warning until 6am Saturday, January 25. There is also a yellow weather warning for snow covering the Highlands until midnight tonight.

Following the end of red and amber weather warnings around Scotland, the majority of the country will remain under a yellow weather warning.

Most regions in Scotland will then be covered by a yellow weather warning for wind until 3pm tomorrow, as well as one for snow and ice until 11am tomorrow morning.