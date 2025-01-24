Storm Eowyn: When does the red weather warning end in Scotland? What should I do?

Here are all the details you need to know ahead of Storm Eowyn sweeping across Scotland on Friday

Dangerous conditions are expected with the most extreme level red warning for wind issued for parts of Scotland across Friday.

The Met Office has issued weather warnings across the UK, but the worst of Storm Eowyn is expected to strike across significant swathes of Scotland, as well as the island of Ireland, from early on Friday.

A red weather warning - the first for the Central Belt in seven years - has been issued for Scotland by the Met Office | NationalWorld/Met Office

Here are the details about the red alert and what to expect.

What time is the red warning in force for Storm Eowyn? When does the warning end?

The warning comes into force for parts of southern Scotland at 10am on Friday and ends at 5pm on the same day.

The Met Office warning separately applies from 7am to 2pm on Friday in Northern Ireland.

Where is the red warning for Storm Eowyn in place?

The red weather alert area covers much of southern Scotland.

The country’s two biggest cities - Glasgow and Edinburgh - are covered by the alert, as well as the rest of the Central Belt, including Paisley, East Kilbride, Falkirk and Livingston.

The Met Office has issued a rare red weather warning for very strong winds | Katielee Arrowsmith/SWNS

All of the Lothians are also covered, as well as parts of Dumfries and Galloway and the Scottish Borders, including Peebles.

Swathes of Scotland’s west coast, were the Met Office says winds are most likely to reach speeds of up to 100mh, are also within the red zone, including Ayr, Girvan, Stranraer and Rothesay.

The islands of Arran, Islay and Jura are also impacted by the red warning.

What should I expect when Storm Eowyn hits?

The Met Office has issued an extensive set of warnings.

Forecasters are warning of flying debris resulting in danger to life, as well as “very dangerous” driving conditions because of fallen trees.

Other guidance from the Met Office states:

Large waves and beach material being thrown onto coastal roads, sea fronts and homes;

Power cuts affecting other services, such as mobile phone coverage;

Damage to buildings and homes, with roofs blown off and power lines brought down;

Roads, bridges and railway lines closed, with delays and cancellations to bus, train, ferry services and flights.

What should I do before Storm Eowyn hits Scotland?

The Met Office advises the following for staying safe during high winds.

A red warning for strong winds has been issued for Falkirk on Friday. (Pic: Met Office)

The forecaster has advised people not to post a risk of injury to others or damage to property by securing items, including:

bins;

plant pots;

garden furniture (bring inside or secure in place);

trampolines (turn upside down or secure with tent pegs);

sheds (ensure doors are locked).

The Met Office also advises people should do the following before starting a journey expected to be made during high winds:

Plan your route, check for delays and road closures;

Listen out for travel updates on your car radio/sat nav;

If you don't have essentials in your car then pack for the worst (warm clothing, food, drink, blanket, torch);

Take a fully charged mobile phone with an in-car charger or battery pack.

What other weather warnings are in place for Storm Eowyn?

The whole of the UK is covered by at least one yellow weather warning on Friday, with warnings for snow, wind and rain in place.

An amber alert for high winds, outside of the red warning, covers parts of the Scottish Borders, and extends up as far as Perth and Dundee, including sections of central Scotland. That alert is in force from 6am to 9pm on Friday.