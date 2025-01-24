Flights have been cancelled both arriving and departing from Edinburgh and Glasgow airports

Flights have been cancelled at airports across Scotland as the country is hit by the full force of Storm Eowyn.

People have been urged to stay indoors after the Met Office issued a red danger to life warning for wind on Friday.

Scores of flights have been cancelled at airports across Scotland

The red warning runs from between 10am to 5pm for the Central Belt, and other parts of the country, including some of the Scottish Borders and Dumfries and Galloway.

Flights have been cancelled across Scotland’s key airports on the back of the severe weather alert.

Here are the full details of the cancellations.

Edinburgh Airport

Edinburgh Airport is effectively closed for the duration of the red warning for Storm Eowyn.

All flights at Edinburgh Airport have been cancelled due to Met Office issued a red weather warning.

But the transport hub suggested some flights could resume later, once the red weather warning expires at 5pm. A post on the airport’s Twitter account said: “No flights will operate during the red weather warning between 1000 and 1700.

“Airline schedules will be subject to change tonight and in the days to come, so please continue to check with your airline for the latest information.”

The airport summarised the impact of Storm Eowyn on their schedules, showing the normal 136 departing flights were reduced to just 45. Instead of the usual 124 flights arriving, there were 57 expected.

Cancelled flights included the following:

- Qatar QR031 from Doha;

- Finnair AY1371 from Helsinki;

- British Airways BA1432 from Heathrow;

- easyJet EJU7835 from Amsterdam;

- Ryanair FR5589 to Rome Ciampino;

- easyJet EZY3245 to Paris CDG.

Full details of all cancellations for flight arrivals and departures is available here.

In a statement posted on Thursday afternoon, Edinburgh Airport said: “Operations will be limited during Friday’s red weather warning.

Adam Wilson, chief operating officer at Edinburgh Airport, said: “The decision to limit our operations is not taken lightly, but the safety of our passengers and staff is paramount, and we urge them to follow Police Scotland’s advice.”

Glasgow Airport

Most flights into and out of Glasgow Airport have also been cancelled for the duration of the red weather warning for Storm Eowyn.

Cancelled flights included the following:

- Ryanair FR276 from Dublin;

- British Airways BA1472 from London Heathrow;

- easyJet EZY3103 to Malaga;

- British Airways BA8721 to London City;

- Loganair LM470 to Stornoway.

Full details of all cancellations for flight arrivals and departures is available here.

Glasgow Airport said in the post to social media: “Glasgow Airport is limiting airport operations from 10:00 to 17:00 on Friday, January 24 following the significant level of flight cancellations as a result of the red weather alert due to #StormÉowyn.

“We advise passengers to check with their airline for up-to-date flight information during this period of weather disruption before travelling.”

What is the advice for those with cancelled flights?

The UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has provided extended guidance for those who have their flight cancelled due to Storm Eowyn.

A UK CAA spokesperson said: “Storm Eowyn is likely to bring considerable disruption to many looking to fly from Scottish airports today.

“If a flight faces lengthy delays, airlines have a duty of care to look after their passengers, including providing food and drink, and accommodation if overnight. We will not hesitate to take action against any airlines not following these guidelines.”

Guidance provided by the CAA states: