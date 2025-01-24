Widespread travel disruption as Storm Eowyn hits Scotland - but will it void your car insurance if you drive and are involved in an accident?

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For those in doubt as to whether they can get behind the wheel as the rare Met Office red weather warning remains in place during Storm Eowyn, one hoary urban myth has been resurrected. Namely, that people who drive during the warning risk having any insurance claim invalidated.

Of course, with conditions for travel already proving extremely dangerous as Eowyn sweeps in over the Irish Sea, people are being urged not to travel unless it is absolutely necessary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But contrary to the advice being offered in some quarters, those who do so will not fall foul of their insurance policy.

The AA has provided advice on driving during a red weather warning | NationalWorld

Will my car insurance still cover me during a red weather warning?

A spokesman for the AA said it was “total nonsense” for anyone to suggest drivers would not be covered during a red weather warning.

He said: “If you were caught up in the red warning on the road, are you supposed to pull over and freeze? If you were to do something reckless, like drive at speed on treacherous roads, and that led to an accident that would be taken into account.

“However, to say that people on the road currently in the red warning should somehow pull over and not drive is silly.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Indeed, the AA points out that anyone can drive during any level of weather warning, be it red, amber, or yellow. The aim of such warnings is to raise awareness of the risks, and the likelihood of disruption and delays so that drivers can plan ahead.