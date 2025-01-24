Storm Eowyn: Can I drive during a red weather warning? Will my car insurance still cover me?
For those in doubt as to whether they can get behind the wheel as the rare Met Office red weather warning remains in place during Storm Eowyn, one hoary urban myth has been resurrected. Namely, that people who drive during the warning risk having any insurance claim invalidated.
Of course, with conditions for travel already proving extremely dangerous as Eowyn sweeps in over the Irish Sea, people are being urged not to travel unless it is absolutely necessary.
But contrary to the advice being offered in some quarters, those who do so will not fall foul of their insurance policy.
Will my car insurance still cover me during a red weather warning?
A spokesman for the AA said it was “total nonsense” for anyone to suggest drivers would not be covered during a red weather warning.
He said: “If you were caught up in the red warning on the road, are you supposed to pull over and freeze? If you were to do something reckless, like drive at speed on treacherous roads, and that led to an accident that would be taken into account.
“However, to say that people on the road currently in the red warning should somehow pull over and not drive is silly.”
Indeed, the AA points out that anyone can drive during any level of weather warning, be it red, amber, or yellow. The aim of such warnings is to raise awareness of the risks, and the likelihood of disruption and delays so that drivers can plan ahead.
“Your insurance provider won't invalidate your policy just because you had to drive in heavy snow or strong winds,” the organisation explained. “If your car is taxed, has a valid MOT and is insured, you're legal for being on the road.”
