Emergency services urge Scots travellers to download what3words

This summer 35 per cent of Scots are planning to visit new areas of the UK, but many would not feel confident describing specific locations, causing issues in emergency situations.

Now emergency services are recommending the free what3words app that can provide callers with their exact location, saving time, resources and, in some cases, lives.

As Know Exactly Where week kicks off, and ahead of the Belladrum festival in Inverness, emergency services are raising awareness of the free what3words app as a simple way for the public to be prepared, helping them to save time and resources in emergency situations.

New research carried out by Opinion Matters (on behalf of what3words) shows that the public is determined to make the most of the UK and all it offers this summer – Wales (21%) and Scotland (18%) top the charts for the most popular areas to explore, and thousands say they will be out walking (52%), heading to the beach (42%) and enjoying road trips (24%) across the country.

Stay safe whilst out adventuring with what3words

However, the research reveals that Scots aren’t adequately preparing. A staggering three quarters (79%) of Scots say they don’t check the traffic or roadworks beforehand, 70% do not research their destination in advance and less than a third (21%) make sure the address they are heading to is accurate.

The research also identified that 11% of Scots will be heading to festivals. Interestingly across the UK, nearly a quarter (24%) of 16-24 year olds will be attending festivals, but concerningly, only 39% of this group expressed confidence in being able to describe their location to someone and arrange a meet up point.

Additionally, over half (56%) of Scots said they would rely on their phone’s GPS to help find their way back if they got lost during outdoor activities, yet less than half (40%) make sure they have enough phone battery before heading out, and only a quarter (26%) pack a portable charger. This is cause for concern given 1 in 4 (24%) Scots have got lost during an outdoor excursion before.

‘What’s the address of the emergency?’ is one of the first questions asked when calling 999, but describing where help is needed can be difficult and stressful, especially in unaddressed or unfamiliar areas.

Emergency call takers cannot accept shared pins, and aren’t always able to automatically detect a caller’s exact location – although 38% of Scots assumed they could. New research also highlighted that many Scots would struggle to describe meeting points in forests/woods (44%), on country roads (42%) and campgrounds (38%), which could lead to a delay in locating a caller when every minute matters.

what3words provides a solution, and has created a simple way to communicate very precise locations. It has divided the world into a grid of 3 metre squares, and given each square a unique identifier consisting of three words: a what3words address.

This means that every viewpoint along a hiking trail, stadium entrance, picnic spot in the park and tent on a campground has its own what3words address. For example, ///rises.lock.eating marks the exact spot along the Botany Bay Beach Walking Trail in Kent, where visitors can cut through onto the beach surrounded by stunning cliffs often visited by tourists.

The app works offline, making it ideal for use in areas with an unreliable data connection, such as popular summer destinations like festivals, beaches, national parks and campsites. what3words is available in over 60 languages to date, including Welsh. It is free to download on iOS and Android, and can be accessed via the online map at what3words.com

what3words is also used by the AA to enable faster incident response, with hundreds of AA members using the technology to communicate the precise location of breakdowns every day.

Chris Wood, AA Patrol of the Year, said: “With summer event season in full swing, downloading what3words can provide peace of mind in so many situations – whether you need to find your tent in a campsite, meet up with a friend at a busy festival, or your car breaks down on a road with no markers to describe your surroundings.