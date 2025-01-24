Major retailers Asda, Sainsbury’s, Tesco, Aldi and M&S have all released updates about whether stores are open today during the worst of Storm Eowyn

Some of the UK’s biggest supermarkets are closing stores throughout the red weather alert window as Storm Eowyn bears down on Scotland.

People in Scotland have been urged to stay indoors after the Met Office issued a red danger to life warning for wind on Friday.

Supermarkets are closing today across the red weather alert window across Scotland | PA/NationalWorld

Trains have been suspended across the country and hundreds of schools will be closed after forecasters predicted wind speeds of up to 100mph during Storm Eowyn.

Major retailers have also issued statements about whether stores are open or not across the severe weather warning.

This is what supermarkets have said about store closures on Friday.

Tesco

Tesco has sent a widespread email to customers in the red weather warning area advising that stores will be temporarily closed today.

Tesco stores have been closed within the red weather warning zone | Tony Baggett - stock.adobe.com

The supermarket said: "Due to red weather warnings, and to ensure the safety of our colleagues and customers, Tesco stores in your area will be closed tomorrow, Friday, January 24. We’re still open as normal this evening.

"This means Home Delivery and Click+Collect orders scheduled for Friday from these stores will be cancelled. If you have a slot booked, we'll contact you to confirm next steps.

"Our stores will reopen when the red warning is lifted in your area and it’s safe to do so. You can check Store Locator for opening information.

"We're sorry for the inconvenience and thank you for your understanding."

Asda

More than 60 Asda stores across parts of Scotland impacted by the red weather warning will remain closed while Storm Eowyn sweeps across the country.

The logo of supermarket chain Asda | AFP via Getty Images

The affected stores have remained closed since 6am this morning, with the retail giant saying the safety of its customers and colleagues was "paramount".

Asda said of the decision: "We thank all our customers and colleagues for their understanding and advise everyone to follow Met Office guidance for their area."

Sainsbury’s

Sainsbury’s had advised that stores will be closed in significant swathes of Scotland covered by the red weather warning area from 7am to 6pm.

Sainsbury's has sent advice to affected customers | Adobe

The retailer has said the closures were to “ensure safety of customers and colleagues”. Those customers with cancelled groceries have been told by Sainsbury’s they will be contacted directly.

Aldi

Aldi has announced that all stores within the red weather warning area will be closed from 9am to 6pm today.

Aldi has closed all stores in the red weather warning area | Adobe

The supermarket posted: “Due to Storm Eowyn across Scotland today (Friday, January 24), all of our Aldi Scotland stores in the red weather warning areas will be closed from 9am to 6pm to ensure the safety of our teams and customers.

“We’re closely monitoring the situation and will share updates here if there are any further changes.”

Lidl

Lidl stores within the red warning zone have been closed from 10am to 5pm today. The company issued a statement, saying: “Due to the red weather warnings, and to ensure safety of customers and colleagues, we have closed Lidl stores in the affected areas in Scotland between 10am-5pm. However, we will continue to monitor the situation.”

M&S

M&S have provided updates in store windows, advising outlets within the red weather warning area have been shut.

One flier posted in a store window stated: “As a result of the red weather warning guidance issued in the local area, this store will be temporarily closed.