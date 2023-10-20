Storm Babet Live: Deadly weather hits Scotland | Brechin homes evacuated | Two people killed
Live updates as emergency crews are trying to rescue people in the town hardest hit by the unprecedented flooding caused by Storm Babet.
As England, Wales and Northern Ireland faced warnings about heavy rain, Scotland continued to bear the brunt with flood defences in the town of Brechin being breached early on Friday.
Marykirk and Edzell are also badly effect with power out across the region. Dramatic images show the extent of the storm at Stonehaven
Storm Babet in Scotland Latest
Key Events
- Emergency crews working to rescue people in Brechin
- Red and Yellow weather warnings from Met Office in place
- Cabinet Secretary pays tribute after 57-year-old woman dies in Angus
- Explained: What do the weather warnings in the UK mean?
Second person killed in Storm Babet, police confirm
A second person has died during Storm Babet after a falling tree hit a van near Forfar in Angus on Thursday evening, killing the 56-year-old driver, Police Scotland said.
Flooded residents may not be able to return until after Christmas
There are fears that people who had to flee their homes because of the “unprecedented” floods caused by Storm Babet may not be able to re-enter until after Christmas.
Rescue operations are underway in the Scottish town of Brechin, Angus, after flood defences were breached in the early hours of the morning, leading to hundreds of homes being surrounded by water.
Warm clothing appeal
Scotsman reporter Alison Campsie says Angus Council has launched an appeal for warm clothing. There are dozens of people at a rest centre in Brechin, many in 'soaking clothes'
What is the picture elsewhere in the UK?
Amber warnings for wind and rain have been issued for parts of northern England, the Midlands and northern Wales from noon on Friday to 6am on Saturday.
A yellow warning for Northern Ireland is also in place from 3am on Friday to 9am on Saturday.
Power Outages
The region was battered by heavy rain and 20,000 properties were hit by power cuts, although Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) said electricity had been restored to almost 18,500.
Record floodwater levels
If you're struggling to fathom just how deep and fast the floodwaters have hit Brechin, this video shows the scale of the crisis.
'We've lost everything' - reaction from the ground
Davy Shanks, a BBC reporter from the North East of Scotland, has heard heartbreaking news from local people.
Footage of the flooding
STV have released footage from Brechin showing the extent of the floor waters
Brechin Evacuation
Brechin councillor Jill Scott said: “It’s horrific. It’s just absolutely horrendous. I’ve never seen anything like it.”
She said people had been trapped for hours, warning: “There will be hundreds of houses flooded.”
Angus Council said rescue crews are dealing with around 100 calls in areas of Brechin which had been asked to evacuate.
Fire crews and the Coastguard began evacuating residents on Thursday night – knocking on residents’ doors advising them to leave.
On Thursday afternoon, a woman died after being swept into a river in Angus amid the evacuation of 400 homes in the Scottish region.
Pictured - Stonehaven
Our photographer Lisa Ferguson has been out in the North-East of Scotland
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.