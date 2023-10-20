Brechin councillor Jill Scott said: “It’s horrific. It’s just absolutely horrendous. I’ve never seen anything like it.”

She said people had been trapped for hours, warning: “There will be hundreds of houses flooded.”

Angus Council said rescue crews are dealing with around 100 calls in areas of Brechin which had been asked to evacuate.

Fire crews and the Coastguard began evacuating residents on Thursday night – knocking on residents’ doors advising them to leave.