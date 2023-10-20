Transport Secretary Màiri McAllan has warned “we are no through this yet”, as she pays tribute to the 57-year-old woman who died in Storm Babet.

A red weather warning remains in place in many parts of Scotland after hundreds of homes in Angus were evacuated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police also recovered the body of a woman from the Water of Lee in Glen Esk, Angus and a major search is underway after reports of a man trapped in a vehicle in floodwater in Marykirk, Aberdeenshire.

Emergency responders in Brechin. Image: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images.

Speaking to BBC Good Morning Scotland, Ms McAllan said: “These are really difficult conditions, particularly in Angus and the north-east.

“The Scottish Government’s resilience room has been stood up now for a number of days and last night ministers were given updates from the very many partners involved in responding to a storm of this magnitude.

“We are challenging ourselves to keep on top of it.

“But my message is we are not through this yet, we are still in the midst of a very difficult situation and we are expecting more damage and impact to become clear.

“Please follow the advice on travel and if you’re asked to evacuate, please do.”

She added the flood defences in Brechin were breached at around 3.45am, and she expected to see the River South Esk peaking again later this morning.

She also paid tribute to the woman who died after being swept into the water in Glen Esk.

She said: “It is a tragic loss of life and the thoughts of myself, all my government colleagues, and everyone working on the weather, are with the family and friends mourning the loss of a loved one this morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is very difficult and I am very sorry to hear the news.”

Perth’s waterside saw the highest total rainfall of the storm with 6.5 inches falling, with heavy rainfall also reported in Forfar and Aboyne.

There is also widespread travel disruption, with several major Scottish roads closed.

This includes the A9 Jubilee Bridge near Dunkeld, the A90 at Stonehaven Road, between Ellon and Bogbrae, and Myrekirk to the Swallow roundabouts, the A85 at Huntingtower, the A7 at Langholm, the A92 Lower Northwater Bridge, the A83 at Inverary, the A93 at Kinclaven, and the A92 at Forgan roundabout.

The Tay Road, Dornoch and Forth road bridges are also all closed to high-sided vehicles.