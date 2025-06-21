Scotland weather: Yellow weather warning for thunderstorms issued for parts of the country
The glorious sunshine that the country has enjoyed over the last few days has come to an end.
The Met Office has predicted thunderstorms for parts of Scotland and has issued a yellow weather warning.
What areas does the weather warning cover?
The Borders is covered by the warning, including Jedburgh, Kelso and Eyemouth.
The warning ends just south of Dunbar.
When does the weather warning end
The warning lasts until Sunday morning, with the worst of it predicted to hit overnight.
There are no warnings in place for the rest of next week.
What does the Met Office say?
In a statement on the Met Office’s website, they say: “Whilst some showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected during Saturday afternoon, further and potentially intense thunderstorms are likely to develop during Saturday evening across northwest England and perhaps northeast Wales.
“Whilst there is still some uncertainty in when and where these develop, thunderstorms could produce a combination of frequent lightning, large hail, strong winds and heavy rain (in places, 30-40 mm in less than 2 hours) as they move northeast into northeast England and perhaps southeast Scotland overnight.
“Thunderstorms are expected to move offshore into the North Sea during the latter part of Saturday night.”
