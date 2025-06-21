A yellow weather warning has been issued by the Met Office for parts of Scotland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

the met office

The glorious sunshine that the country has enjoyed over the last few days has come to an end.

The Met Office has predicted thunderstorms for parts of Scotland and has issued a yellow weather warning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What areas does the weather warning cover?

The Borders is covered by the warning, including Jedburgh, Kelso and Eyemouth.

The warning ends just south of Dunbar.

Read more here: Here are eight ancient stone circles in Scotland ideal for celebrating the Summer Solstice

When does the weather warning end

The warning lasts until Sunday morning, with the worst of it predicted to hit overnight.

There are no warnings in place for the rest of next week.

What does the Met Office say?

In a statement on the Met Office’s website, they say: “Whilst some showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected during Saturday afternoon, further and potentially intense thunderstorms are likely to develop during Saturday evening across northwest England and perhaps northeast Wales.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Whilst there is still some uncertainty in when and where these develop, thunderstorms could produce a combination of frequent lightning, large hail, strong winds and heavy rain (in places, 30-40 mm in less than 2 hours) as they move northeast into northeast England and perhaps southeast Scotland overnight.