With the Summer Solstice just around the corner on June 21, many are searching for meaningful ways to mark the longest day of the year
While Stonehenge may draw thousands, Scotland’s ancient standing stones offer a more peaceful alternative, set against breathtaking landscapes and with fewer crowds.
Interest in standing stones has only increased in recent years and, tapping into this growing trend, VisitScotland has launched a refreshed guide to the country’s most atmospheric stone circles, helping travellers experience the Solstice in places that feel truly off the beaten path.
Here are eight of the highlights.
1. Sueno’s Stone, Moray Speyside
Towering at nearly 7 metres tall, Sueno’s Stone is Scotland’s tallest and most intricately carved Pictish monument. Situated on the eastern edge of Forres in Moray Speyside, this monumental cross-slab dates from the late 9th or early 10th century and was most likely designed to be a landmark, visible from a great distance. The stone still remains in its original location, a rarity among early medieval carved stones. Enclosed within a protective glass structure, Sueno’s Stone is accessible year-round and free to visit. Its proximity to other landmarks, such as Brodie Castle, a grand 16th-century castle that was the ancestral home of the Brodie clan for over 400 years, and Macbeth’s Hillock, where Shakespeare's Macbeth is said to have met the three witches, makes it a great choice for those interested in Scotland's history, both factitious and historical. | Google Maps
2. Achavanich, Caithness
In the far North Highlands lies Achavanich, one of the country’s most enigmatic and distinctive prehistoric sites. Dating back over 4,000 years, this unusual horseshoe shaped arrangement sees its stones positioned with their broadest faces turned inward toward the centre, an orientation rarely seen in other stone circles across Scotland or beyond. Perched on a plateau near Loch Stemster, Achavanich offers a sense of scale and solitude that’s hard to match. Its remote location, dramatic skies, and curious construction make it an immersive place to reflect during the Summer Solstice. With minimal light pollution and few visitors, it’s one of the most peaceful places in the country to mark the turning of the seasons. The site lies within the Flow Country, the UK’s newest UNESCO World Heritage Site and the world’s first Peatland World Heritage Site. Considered the most outstanding example of an actively accumulating blanket bog landscape, the peatland ecosystem has been accumulating for the past 9,000 years. Nearby, you can visit the scenic Loch Rangag, which offers sweeping views across the peatlands, and the remains of Rangag Broch, one of many ancient landmarks that speak to Caithness’s remarkable archaeological past. | Google Maps
3. Machrie Moor Standing Stones, Isle of Arran
Recently named as an official UNESCO Global Geopark, the Isle of Arran boasts one of the most remarkable ancient landscapes in Britain. Situated on the west coast of the Isle, Machrie Moor is home to six stone circles, each with its own formation, age and story. The tallest stones, some rising over four metres, create a striking silhouette against the open sky. Reached via a one-mile path across moorland, this wild and windswept setting offers an atmospheric Solstice experience. As the sun dips or rises over the hills, the scale and symmetry of these ancient stones take on an otherworldly glow. | Canva/Getty Images
4. Clava Cairns, Inverness
Only a 20-minute drive from Inverness, Clava Cairns is one of Scotland’s most hauntingly beautiful prehistoric sites. This well-preserved Bronze Age cemetery complex features ring cairns, passage graves and standing stones, nestled in a quiet woodland setting. Built over 4,000 years ago, it’s thought the site may have been aligned with the midwinter sunset, but its spiritual atmosphere makes it a special place to visit at any seasonal turning point, including the Summer Solstice. Steeped in myth and mystery, Clava Cairns has inspired everything from archaeological theories to fictional tales; it’s even said to have influenced the Craigh na Dun stones in the Outlander series. Visiting at Solstice offers a chance to reflect, recharge, and experience a powerful sense of continuity between past and present. Just a short distance away you can also find the Culloden Battlefield Visitor Centre, offering powerful insight into one of Scotland’s defining historic moments and providing an added layer of context for those exploring the area’s deep cultural roots. | Canva/Getty Images