2 . Achavanich, Caithness

In the far North Highlands lies Achavanich, one of the country's most enigmatic and distinctive prehistoric sites. Dating back over 4,000 years, this unusual horseshoe shaped arrangement sees its stones positioned with their broadest faces turned inward toward the centre, an orientation rarely seen in other stone circles across Scotland or beyond. Perched on a plateau near Loch Stemster, Achavanich offers a sense of scale and solitude that's hard to match. Its remote location, dramatic skies, and curious construction make it an immersive place to reflect during the Summer Solstice. With minimal light pollution and few visitors, it's one of the most peaceful places in the country to mark the turning of the seasons. The site lies within the Flow Country, the UK's newest UNESCO World Heritage Site and the world's first Peatland World Heritage Site. Considered the most outstanding example of an actively accumulating blanket bog landscape, the peatland ecosystem has been accumulating for the past 9,000 years. Nearby, you can visit the scenic Loch Rangag, which offers sweeping views across the peatlands, and the remains of Rangag Broch, one of many ancient landmarks that speak to Caithness's remarkable archaeological past.