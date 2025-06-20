Scotland could see its hottest day of the year on Friday, according to the Met Office

Scotland is set for another scorcher as forecasters predict Friday could be the hottest day of the year so far.

The Met Office expects temperatures of around 25C in Glasgow by 3pm, while Edinburgh will bask in 26C heat.

Dundee will also see highs of around 26C, with Aberdeen seeing the mercury hit a slightly cooler 24C.

The biggest hot spots will be around the Scottish Borders, where experts forecast temperatures of 27C.

The good news is, the sunny weather will continue into the weekend in most parts of the country, with 27C the highest temperature expected for a second day in a row in the Borders on Saturday.

In England, meanwhile, temperatures could reach as high as 34C in some areas.

Deputy Chief Meteorologist, Dan Holley, said: “The highest temperatures from this hot spell are forecast for Saturday, with low 30s Celsius fairly widely across England, and up to 34C possible in eastern areas.

“Despite this, the more uncomfortable heat will be in northern and western areas initially, where despite somewhat lower temperatures the air will be more humid.

“While Saturday will be a dry and fine day for many, a few showers or thunderstorms will be possible across northern and western parts of the UK, with an increasing risk of some intense thunderstorms developing across portions of north Wales, northern England and southern Scotland later in the afternoon and into the evening hours, which could bring heavy downpours, frequent lightning, gusty winds and possibly large hail.

“The nights will also be quite warm, with the possibility of temperatures not falling below 20C in some areas, making it hard to sleep. This is what we term a ‘tropical night’.“Temperatures will ease from the west on Sunday as fresher air arrives from the Atlantic, although parts of East Anglia and the far southeast of England could still see 28-29°C for a time.”