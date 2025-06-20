Scotland is set to be hotter than Rio de Janero today (Friday, June 20) with temperatures expected to get close to 30C.

Beaches and beer gardens will doubtless be packed as Scots enjoy the weather.

Scotland’s summers are getting progressively hotter due to global warming (although it may sometimes feel like they’re not getting any drier) – with Glasgow in particular having its warmest summer ever in 2021 .

However heatwaves are nothing new for Scots, with many having particularly evocative memories of 1976, when a spell of dry and warm weather spanned the end of June and the majority of July and August.

We’ve had a look back in the archives to find a few pictures from that year, and some of the other times temperatures rocketed north of the border,

1 . Making a splash Rhona Heeps and Stewart Somerville were the first children into Portobello open-air pool when it opened for the heatwave in summer 1976.

3 . Catching some rays Girls sunbathing in Princes Street Gardens during a heatwave in Edinburgh in June 1960.

4 . Contestants ready Contestants in the 1964 Miss Dunbar beauty pageant pose beside Dunbar Lido.