Scotland in the Sun: Here are 23 fascinating pictures of Scots enjoying heatwaves in the 1960s and 1970s

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Published 20th Jun 2025, 12:26 BST

As temperatures rocket we’re taking a trip down memory lane to summers past.

Scotland is set to be hotter than Rio de Janero today (Friday, June 20) with temperatures expected to get close to 30C.

Beaches and beer gardens will doubtless be packed as Scots enjoy the weather.

Scotland’s summers are getting progressively hotter due to global warming (although it may sometimes feel like they’re not getting any drier) – with Glasgow in particular having its warmest summer ever in 2021.

However heatwaves are nothing new for Scots, with many having particularly evocative memories of 1976, when a spell of dry and warm weather spanned the end of June and the majority of July and August.

We’ve had a look back in the archives to find a few pictures from that year, and some of the other times temperatures rocketed north of the border,

Rhona Heeps and Stewart Somerville were the first children into Portobello open-air pool when it opened for the heatwave in summer 1976.

1. Making a splash

Rhona Heeps and Stewart Somerville were the first children into Portobello open-air pool when it opened for the heatwave in summer 1976. Photo: National World

Holidaymakers at Cramond beach, in Edinburgh, in 1955.

2. Beach

Holidaymakers at Cramond beach, in Edinburgh, in 1955. | TSPL

Girls sunbathing in Princes Street Gardens during a heatwave in Edinburgh in June 1960.

3. Catching some rays

Girls sunbathing in Princes Street Gardens during a heatwave in Edinburgh in June 1960. Photo: Unknown

Contestants in the 1964 Miss Dunbar beauty pageant pose beside Dunbar Lido.

4. Contestants ready

Contestants in the 1964 Miss Dunbar beauty pageant pose beside Dunbar Lido. | National World

