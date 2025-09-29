Scotland weather: Scotland set for heavy rain as Met Office issue three-day yellow weather warning
Parts of Scotland are set for heavy rain this week, with a yellow weather warning lasting for three days.
A warning has been issued by the Met Office in three areas in the west of the country and will run from 5pm on Wednesday until 6am on Friday morning.
The alert covers the Central, Tayside and Fife region, including Stirling and Perth and Kinross, the Highland region, and the Strathclyde region, including Argyll and Bute, Inverclyde, Renfrewshire and West Dunbartonshire.
The Met Office said rain was expected to be persistent across western Scotland lasting from Tuesday through to Thursday night, with flooding and travel disruption possible.
The forecaster said the heaviest rain would be over hills and mountains, but may spread more widely at times and on Thursday in particular.
The Met Office said from late Wednesday through to early on Friday, between 50mm and 75mm of rain was expected to build up widely, with 100-150 mm over west facing mountains.
On Thursday evening and night, the rain is set to be accompanied by strong winds, before easing off. Another spell of wet and windy weather is forecast to arrive on Friday.
For drivers, the Met Office said the rain could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures. Delays and cancellations to train and bus services are possible.
The Met Office said there was also as chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses.
