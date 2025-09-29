The alert is in place from Wednesday, with flooding and travel disruption possible.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Parts of Scotland are set for heavy rain this week, with a yellow weather warning lasting for three days.

A warning has been issued by the Met Office in three areas in the west of the country and will run from 5pm on Wednesday until 6am on Friday morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The alert covers the Central, Tayside and Fife region, including Stirling and Perth and Kinross, the Highland region, and the Strathclyde region, including Argyll and Bute, Inverclyde, Renfrewshire and West Dunbartonshire.

The alert covers large parts of the west of Scotland | Met Office

The Met Office said rain was expected to be persistent across western Scotland lasting from Tuesday through to Thursday night, with flooding and travel disruption possible.

The forecaster said the heaviest rain would be over hills and mountains, but may spread more widely at times and on Thursday in particular.

The Met Office said from late Wednesday through to early on Friday, between 50mm and 75mm of rain was expected to build up widely, with 100-150 mm over west facing mountains.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Thursday evening and night, the rain is set to be accompanied by strong winds, before easing off. Another spell of wet and windy weather is forecast to arrive on Friday.

For drivers, the Met Office said the rain could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures. Delays and cancellations to train and bus services are possible.