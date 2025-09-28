The driver of the lorry was not injured.

A man is in ‘critical condition’ after a crash involving a lorry on a major North Lanarkshire road.

Emergency services were called to a crash on the westbound carriageway of the A8 between Chapelhall and Eurocentral at around 4.30am on Sunday.

The male pedestrian was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital and remains in a “critical condition” according to medical staff.

The road closed westbound for around six hours though has since reopened.

Police say enquiries remain ongoing.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 4.30am on Sunday, September 28, police were called to a crash involving a lorry and a pedestrian on the westbound carriageway of the A8, Chapelhall, Coatbridge.

"The male pedestrian was taken by ambulance to QUEH where he remains in a critical condition according to medical staff.

"The driver of the lorry was not injured.