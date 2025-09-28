North Lanarkshire crash: Pedestrian in 'critical condition' after A8 crash involving lorry near Chapelhall

The driver of the lorry was not injured.

A man is in ‘critical condition’ after a crash involving a lorry on a major North Lanarkshire road.

Emergency services were called to a crash on the westbound carriageway of the A8 between Chapelhall and Eurocentral at around 4.30am on Sunday.

The male pedestrian was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital and remains in a “critical condition” according to medical staff.

Officers say the driver of the lorry was not injured.

The road closed westbound for around six hours though has since reopened.

Police say enquiries remain ongoing.

Emergency services attended the scene.
Emergency services attended the scene.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 4.30am on Sunday, September 28, police were called to a crash involving a lorry and a pedestrian on the westbound carriageway of the A8, Chapelhall, Coatbridge.

"The male pedestrian was taken by ambulance to QUEH where he remains in a critical condition according to medical staff.

"The driver of the lorry was not injured.

"Enquiries into the cause of the crash are ongoing.”

