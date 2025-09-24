The stunning bird was found to have ingested a toxic substance banned in the UK.

Police are investigating the death of a bird of prey after a post mortem found the animal had been poisoned.

The dead red kite was discovered near its nest to the north west of Braco, in Perth and Kinross, in June.

Police said a subsequent post mortem examination and testing found the bird had ingested toxic levels of rodenticide - chemicals used for killing rodents.

The kite was also discovered to have ingested a banned pesticide called aldicarb, which has been illegal in the UK since 2007. No products containing this substance are approved for use in the UK.

Red kites are large birds of prey whose wingspan can reach up to 6ft depending on their size | AFP via Getty Images

The red kite is a large, scavenger bird that in the past was very rare, becoming extinct in Scotland in the 19th century.

Birds of prey are protected under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981, and it is an offence to intentionally or recklessly kill or injure them.

Wildlife crime co-ordinator, Detective Sergeant David Lynn, said: “This red kite has been poisoned resulting in a very painful and distressing death. Legal rodenticides must be used with extreme caution to avoid the poisoning of non-target species or you may be liable to prosecution.

“The use of Aldicarb is an illegal and reckless act as this substance can be fatal for both animals and humans.

“Our investigation into this incident is continuing and we will pursue anyone who targets Scotland’s birds of prey. I would encourage anyone with any information in relation to this incident to contact us.

“We ask anyone using the area to be vigilant if they find anything suspicious, don’t touch it, but do take photos and report to Police Scotland immediately on 101.”