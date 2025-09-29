The team was called out on Sunday evening.

A walker has been rescued on the West Highland Way after suffering from exhaustion and vomiting.

The team was called just after 6pm on Sunday evening | Lomond Mountain Rescue Team

The Lomond Mountain Rescue Team said it was called to help a walker on the popular walking route north of Inversnaid at 6.13pm on Sunday evening.

It said the walker had been vomiting and was unable to continue.

Loch Lomond Rescue Boat and the Loch Lomond and The Trossachs National Park ranger service also attended, using a stretcher to transport the ill walker before evacuating the area by boat.