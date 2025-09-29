Scottish rescue teams assist hiker suffering from exhaustion and vomiting on West Highland Way
A walker has been rescued on the West Highland Way after suffering from exhaustion and vomiting.
The Lomond Mountain Rescue Team said it was called to help a walker on the popular walking route north of Inversnaid at 6.13pm on Sunday evening.
It said the walker had been vomiting and was unable to continue.
Loch Lomond Rescue Boat and the Loch Lomond and The Trossachs National Park ranger service also attended, using a stretcher to transport the ill walker before evacuating the area by boat.
After the rescue operation, the team thanked those involved and wished the walker a quick recovery.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.