Storm Eowyn in pictures: 27 dramatic images as Scotland battered by 100mph 'hurricane-force' winds

Lauren Jack
By Lauren Jack

Search and Trends Writer

Published 24th Jan 2025, 14:37 GMT

Storm Éowyn has been wreaking havoc across Scotland.

A red weather warning is in place across large parts of Scotland as Storm Eowyn batters the country with up to 100 mph winds.

Schools across the country have been closed, with official guidance advising people to avoid travel and to stay indoors when possible.

Buses, trains and flights have all been cancelled, with power cuts affecting tens of thousands of residents across the country.

As the severe weather continues to impact Scotland, here are 27 pictures which capture the disruption Storm Eowyn has caused.

1. The roof of Helensburgh Leisure Centre being blown away by Storm Eowyn.

AFP via Getty Images

2. Another view of the roof of Helensburgh Leisure Centre being blown away.

Getty Images

3. A man standing in the wind in Helensburgh as Storm Eowyn sweeps Scotland.

AFP via Getty Images

4. Cars damaged by a falling roof outside a car dealership in Helensburgh.

AFP via Getty Images

