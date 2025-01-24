A red weather warning is in place across large parts of Scotland as Storm Eowyn batters the country with up to 100 mph winds.
Schools across the country have been closed, with official guidance advising people to avoid travel and to stay indoors when possible.
Buses, trains and flights have all been cancelled, with power cuts affecting tens of thousands of residents across the country.
As the severe weather continues to impact Scotland, here are 27 pictures which capture the disruption Storm Eowyn has caused.
