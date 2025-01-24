Storm Eowyn LIVE: Power cuts, roads blocked, bridges closed as winds reach 102mph in Scotland

The Met Office include advice on their site on how to keep safe during a Red Weather Warning:

“ Keep yourself and others safe; avoid travelling by road during potentially dangerous conditions. It is not safe to drive in these conditions.

Don't risk injury to others or damage to your property. If you can do so safely, check for loose items outside your home and secure them. Items include; bins, garden furniture, trampolines, tents, sheds, and fences.

Being outside in high winds makes you vulnerable to injury. Stay indoors if you can.People cope better with power cuts when they have prepared for them in advance. It’s easy to do; consider gathering torches and batteries, a mobile phone power pack and other essential items.

If you live or work on the coast, beware of large waves, even from the shore large breaking waves can sweep you off your feet and out to sea. In an emergency, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.