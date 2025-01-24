Here are the list of the road closures across Scotland due to Storm Eowyn

Sign up for the latest news and analysis about Scottish transport Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Motorists in areas covered by a red weather warning as Storm Eowyn batters Scotland have been advised not to travel.

The Met Office extended its red warning for Scotland on Friday, and it now covers as far south as Lockerbie, as well as Edinburgh, Glasgow, Lanark and Ayr, and is in place until 5pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A bus drives around bins blown over by the winds from Storm Eowyn on Princes Street. | Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Wind speeds of up to 100mph are likely along coasts in both red warning areas, with gusts of up to 90mph expected inland, the forecaster said.

A series of road closures are now in affect across Scotland after wind speeds of up to 102.2mph were recorded.

Here is the full list of road closures

Tay Bridge

Motorists have been advised the Tay Bridge is closed in both directions due to high winds. The central walkway is also closed. People have been told to avoid the area.

M8

The M8 is closed westbound, at Junction 5 (Shotts), due to an overturned lorry, Bear Scotland has advised.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Traffic Scotland has said lanes 1 and 2 have now been reopened at Kingston Bridge on the M8 after a separate heavy goods vehicle earlier overturned.

“Be aware of travel advisories and #TakeCare,” Traffic Scotland said. “More updates when we get them.”

A82

The road is closed from Renton to Stoneymollan northbound due to fallen trees.

Clackmannanshire Bridge

The bridge has been closed in both directions due strong winds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A75

The major route through southern Scotland has been closed between Stranraer to Gretna.

Traffic Scotland said the closure was “due to several incidents on that stretch, as well as the severe adverse weather”.

“Travelling in this weather is dangerous to all road users and responders,” the service said.

A78

The A78 between Skelmorlie and Wemyss Bay is closed in both directions due to excessively high tides.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A1

Police Scotland told drivers to avoid the area after vehicles overturned | @SETrunkRoads

The A1 has been closed in both directions at Torness due to a collision.