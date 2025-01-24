Storm Eowyn: Here are all the roads shut across Scotland as severe winds hit - M8, A1, A75 and Tay Bridge
Motorists in areas covered by a red weather warning as Storm Eowyn batters Scotland have been advised not to travel.
The Met Office extended its red warning for Scotland on Friday, and it now covers as far south as Lockerbie, as well as Edinburgh, Glasgow, Lanark and Ayr, and is in place until 5pm.
Wind speeds of up to 100mph are likely along coasts in both red warning areas, with gusts of up to 90mph expected inland, the forecaster said.
A series of road closures are now in affect across Scotland after wind speeds of up to 102.2mph were recorded.
Here is the full list of road closures
Tay Bridge
Motorists have been advised the Tay Bridge is closed in both directions due to high winds. The central walkway is also closed. People have been told to avoid the area.
M8
The M8 is closed westbound, at Junction 5 (Shotts), due to an overturned lorry, Bear Scotland has advised.
Traffic Scotland has said lanes 1 and 2 have now been reopened at Kingston Bridge on the M8 after a separate heavy goods vehicle earlier overturned.
“Be aware of travel advisories and #TakeCare,” Traffic Scotland said. “More updates when we get them.”
A82
The road is closed from Renton to Stoneymollan northbound due to fallen trees.
Clackmannanshire Bridge
The bridge has been closed in both directions due strong winds.
A75
The major route through southern Scotland has been closed between Stranraer to Gretna.
Traffic Scotland said the closure was “due to several incidents on that stretch, as well as the severe adverse weather”.
“Travelling in this weather is dangerous to all road users and responders,” the service said.
A78
The A78 between Skelmorlie and Wemyss Bay is closed in both directions due to excessively high tides.
A1
The A1 has been closed in both directions at Torness due to a collision.
Police Scotland separately said the A1 was closed between Spott Roundabout in Dunbar and Cockburnspath in Berwickshire on Friday due to an overturned lorry.
