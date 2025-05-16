Extreme wildfires Scotland: Firefighters warn against naked flames outdoors 'at all costs' this weekend
An ‘extreme’ wildfire warning has been issued across all of Scotland this weekend, as the warm weather looks set to continue.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) are urging people to avoid the use of naked flames outdoors “at all costs”, with much of the country facing an extreme risk of wildfire until Monday, May 19.
They add that the vast majority of wildfires are caused by human behaviour.
It only takes one spark to start a wildfire and things can get out of hand very, very quickly.”
It follows on from a previous wildfire warning put in place last week following the driest start to the year in Scotland since 1964. Scottish Water has even urged customers to use supplies sparingly to help supply systems cope with demand as a result of the recent dry weather.
Area Commander Michael Humphreys, the SFR Wildfire Lead, said: “Responsible human behaviour can significantly lower the chance of a wildfire starting.
“That's why we're urging people to absolutely avoid the use of naked flames, including barbecues, at this time. It only takes one spark to start a wildfire and things can get out of hand very, very quickly.
“Discarded cigarettes and unsupervised campfires pose a significant threat, so it's vital to follow all safety advice when outdoors and to make sure you are familiar with the Scottish Outdoor Access Code at all times.”
Scotland warned no naked flames outdoors amid extreme wildfire risk
Wildfires have the potential to burn for days, devastating large areas of land and wildlife and threatening nearby communities - particularly those in rural locations.
Area Commander Humphreys added: “Many rural and remote communities are hugely impacted by wildfires, which can cause significant damage.
“Livestock, farmland, wildlife, protected woodland and sites of special scientific interest can all be devastated by these fires - as can the lives of people living and working in rural communities.
“These fires can also have a hugely negative impact on the environment and the release of air polluting gases into the atmosphere.”
As well as avoiding naked flames, advice for avoiding wildfires include fully extinguishing cigarettes and disposing of them safely, taking home litter - especially any glass, which can cause flames in direct sunlight - and making sure that any fires you do light are completely extinguished before leaving the area.
