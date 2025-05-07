A wildfire a mile wide ravaged land at Colintraive on the Isle of Bute in April. (Picture: Jeff J Mitchell) | Getty Images

Warnings have been issued by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service of "very high to extreme" risk of wildfires until early next week.

Areas of Scotland have been warned that there is an “extreme” risk of wildfires across the coming days.

With all of Scotland at “very high” risk of wildfires until Friday, May 9, certain areas of the country are at further risk of “extreme” wildfires until Monday, May 12.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) have urged residents to remain cautious and to avoid using any item which involves naked flame outdoors to help reduce risk.

Which areas of Scotland are at risk of wildfires?

The wildfire warnings are in force from Wednesday, May 7 until Monday, May 12 across all areas of Scotland.

Very high risk of wildfires across all of Scotland from Wednesday, May 7 to Friday, May 9

of wildfires from Extreme risk of wildfires in the North of Scotland on Friday, May 9

of wildfires in the on Extreme risk of wildfires across mainland Scotland from Saturday, May 10 to Monday, May 12

There have already been a number of wildfires across Scotland this year. They have the potential to burn for days and devastate huge areas of land and wildlife, as well as impact the lives of those living in nearby communities.

SFRS wildfire lead Michael Humphreys said: "We are asking the public to exercise extreme caution and think twice before using anything involving a naked flame.

"Many rural and remote communities are hugely impacted by wildfires, which can cause significant damage.

"Livestock, farmland, wildlife, protected woodland and sites of special scientific interest can all be devastated by these fires - as can the lives of people living and working in rural communities.

"These fires can also have a hugely negative impact on the environment and the release of greenhouse gas emissions into the atmosphere.