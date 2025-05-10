Wildfire near Scottish town 'bigger than five football pitches'

The wildfire comes after an extreme warning was issued for the whole of Scotland’s mainland today.

Fire crews are battling a wildfire close to a town in the Central Belt which has spread to an area equivalent to five-and-a-half football pitches.

The fire has broken out in a wooded area close to Bathgate, West Lothian, with eight appliances from Scottish Fire and Rescue at the scene.

The emergency comes after an extreme wildfire warning was issued across the entire Scottish mainland this weekend with people urged to ‘think twice’ about lighting a naked flame when out and about in the warm weather.

The fire is blazing near Bathgate across an area that covers 200 x 200 metres, with the first call received by fire service operators at 11.43am.

An SFRS spokesperson said: “We received the call at 11.43am.

“We currently have six appliances in attendance plus two special appliances.

“It’s a large area of trees alight, it’s 200 metres by 200 metres. Crews remain in attendance.”

The warm, fine weather has exacerbated conditions for wildfires to break out and rapidly spread.

Meanwhile, water levels in rivers across parts of Scotland are continuing to fall.

Michael Humphreys, wildfire lead with Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, said: “We are asking the public to exercise extreme caution and think twice before using anything inolving a naked flame.

“Many rural and remote communities are hugely impacted by wildfires, which can cause significant damage.

“Livestock, farmland, wildlife, protected woodland and sites of special scientific interest can all be devastated by these fires - as can the lives of people living and working in rural communities.

“These fires can also have a hugely negative impact on the environment and the release of greenhouse gas emissions into the atmosphere.

“Human behaviour can significantly lower the chance of a wildfire starting, so it is crucial that people act safely and responsibly in rural environments and always follow the Scottish Outdoor Access Code.”