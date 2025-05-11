50 firefighters battle large wild blaze as 'extreme' alert in place

There are still Scottish Fire and Rescue Services appliances on the scene at a large wildfire in West Lothian.

Fire crews are still tackling a large wildfire that broke out in West Lothian on Saturday.

Nine appliances were dispatched to a blaze that broke out in a woodland area near Fauldhouse about midday on Saturday, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said.

A helicopter tackles a wildfire near a wooded area in West Lothian in Fauldhouse. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images | Getty Images

Specialist appliances, including a helicopter, were sent to bring the fire under control.

It is understood the fire broke out some time before 11.43am on Saturday. The SFRS said it still has the same number of appliances on the scene as of 8.50am on Sunday.

Around 50 firefighters battled to bring the wildfire under control, with the helicopter being used to drop water on the affected area. Those living nearby were urged to keep their windows and doors closed due to the smoke.

The fire service had earlier warned of an “extreme” risk of wildfires due to the warm, dry weather.

An SFRS spokesperson said: “We are still working on extinguishing the fire and have the same amount of appliances there from yesterday.”