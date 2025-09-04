Urgent search for 90-year-old Scots woman with dementia, last seen wearing dressing gown
Police are searching for a 90-year-old woman with dementia who went missing in the early hours of Thuursday morning.
Annie Traynor was last seen at about 1am in the Seafield Road area of Broughty Ferry near Dundee.
She is described as around 5ft, of stocky build, with white, medium-length hair and usually has a walking stick.
When last seen she was wearing a purple dressing gown and black trousers, and also wears glasses.
Police urged anyone with information to contact them.
Inspector Alan Baird said: “This is completely out of character for Annie and concerns are growing for her welfare.
“She has dementia, poor eyesight and walks with a stick. It is vital we find her to make sure she is safe and well.
“We are asking the public to keep an eye out for Annie and call us immediately if they see anyone matching her description.
“Please check private CCTV and, if you have been driving in the area, dash-cam to see if you have captured something that could help us to find Annie.
“Also, check outbuildings and sheds in case she has taken shelter.”
Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 0220 of Thursday September 4.
