Scotland News Live: Keep up to date with news from across the country

Scotland News Live: Race starts to replace First Minister after Yousaf steps down | NHS workers 'frustrated' by political turmoil | Nominations open for SNP leader
Nominations are open in the SNP leadership contest as senior figures have backed former deputy first minister John Swinney for the top job.
The King is returning to public duties after the positive effect of his cancer treatment. Charles has been receiving care as an outpatient since early February, and sources have said that despite the welcome news the King still has cancer and will continue to be treated for the undisclosed form of the disease. Charles and Camilla will visit a cancer treatment centre on Tuesday to meet medical specialists and patients.
How is a new First Minister and SNP leader appointed?
It is now official that Humza Yousaf is on his way out the door, so everyone’s eyes are turning to who will replace him as SNP leader and first minister.
There are a few names being touted, but it looks like it could be a two-horse race between former deputy first minister John Swinney or former finance secretary Kate Forbes.
But how will they become first minister? The Scotsman takes a look at the process the prospective candidates will need to go through before they can claim the title.
