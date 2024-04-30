Scotland News Live: Keep up to date with news from across the country

Live

Scotland News Live: Race starts to replace First Minister after Yousaf steps down

Rachel Mackie
Published 30th Apr 2024, 07:36 BST
First Minister Humza Yousaf gets emotional while paying tribute to his family, towards the end of his resignation speech at Bute House, his official residence in Edinburgh. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA WireFirst Minister Humza Yousaf gets emotional while paying tribute to his family, towards the end of his resignation speech at Bute House, his official residence in Edinburgh. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
07:59 BST

Nominations are open in the SNP leadership contest as senior figures have backed former deputy first minister John Swinney for the top job.

07:54 BST

The King is returning to public duties after the positive effect of his cancer treatment. Charles has been receiving care as an outpatient since early February, and sources have said that despite the welcome news the King still has cancer and will continue to be treated for the undisclosed form of the disease. Charles and Camilla will visit a cancer treatment centre on Tuesday to meet medical specialists and patients.

07:53 BST

07:41 BST

How is a new First Minister and SNP leader appointed?

It is now official that Humza Yousaf is on his way out the door, so everyone’s eyes are turning to who will replace him as SNP leader and first minister.

There are a few names being touted, but it looks like it could be a two-horse race between former deputy first minister John Swinney or former finance secretary Kate Forbes.

But how will they become first minister? The Scotsman takes a look at the process the prospective candidates will need to go through before they can claim the title.

Read more here.

Members of the Media and public gather outside Bute House, the home of the First Minister. Picture: Lisa FergusonMembers of the Media and public gather outside Bute House, the home of the First Minister. Picture: Lisa Ferguson
07:37 BST

07:36 BST

John Swinney emerges as frontrunner to replace Humza Yousaf as First Minister and SNP leader.

Former deputy minister John Swinney is considering a bid to replace Humza Yousaf as leader of the SNP while Kate Forbes could also throw her hat into the ring. Read more here.

Humza Yousaf and his wife Nadia El-Nakla depart Bute House following his resignation (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)Humza Yousaf and his wife Nadia El-Nakla depart Bute House following his resignation (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)
