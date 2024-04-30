Humza Yousaf resignation: How is a new First Minister and SNP leader appointed?

It is now official that Humza Yousaf is on his way out the door, so everyone’s eyes are turning to who will replace him as SNP leader and first minister.

There are a few names being touted, but it looks like it could be a two-horse race between former deputy first minister John Swinney or former finance secretary Kate Forbes.

But how will they become first minister? The Scotsman takes a look at the process the prospective candidates will need to go through before they can claim the title.

Members of the Media and public gather outside Bute House, the home of the First Minister. Picture: Lisa Ferguson

How will the SNP elect their new leader?

The party’s national executive committee will shortly set out a timetable for electing a new leader. Given a general election could be called any day, the party will want to move as quickly as possible.

Candidates will need to secure at least 100 nominations from at least 20 different branches to get their name onto the ballot papers.

SNP members will then need to rank the contenders in order of preference using the alternative vote system. This could be avoided if there is only one candidate put forward.

Kate Forbes (left) and John Swinney appear set to throw their hats in the ring to become the next SNP leader and First Minister

How does the SNP leader become first minister?

While SNP party members vote for who becomes the next SNP leader, it is MSPs in Holyrood who vote on the next first minister.

Any member can nominate another MSP to become first minister, as long as it is seconded by another MSP and is submitted to the Parliament at least 30 minutes before the voting period starts.

Whoever wins the SNP leadership contest will be put forward as a candidate for first minister by a fellow SNP MSP.

Each MSP gets one vote and a candidate wins once they’ve reached a simple majority.

If there are more than two candidates, there will be more than one round of voting, with the candidate with the least amount of votes being eliminated in each round.

The first minister doesn’t have to be from the largest party. If the opposition parties can unite behind someone outside the SNP, they may well have a shot, but given the numbers the SNP has in Holyrood this is unlikely.

What if MSPs can’t decide on a candidate?

Parliament must select a new first minister within 28 days of Mr Yousaf’s resignation.

If MSPs are unable to do this, Presiding Officer Alison Johnstone will propose a date for holding a Scottish election and the Parliament would then be dissolved by King Charles III.

Will there be an election?

Parliament could also be dissolved if more than two thirds of MSPs vote for it, but this is also unlikely because of how many seats the SNP have.

Labour are likely to press ahead with the vote of no confidence in the entire Scottish Government, which they submitted just days before Mr Yousaf stood down as First Minister.