The US Vice President is expected to stay at Carnell Estates

US Vice President JD Vance is set to arrive in Scotland this week to stay at a luxury Ayrshire estate.

He is currently in the Cotswolds and has also met Foreign Secretary David Lammy in Kent while on his UK holiday.

Mr Vance is expected to arrive at Prestwick Airport on Wednesday before making his way to the Carnell Estates near Crossroads in East Ayrshire.

The estate is known for its private hospitality and is situated only 15 minutes from the airport Mr Vance is flying into.

It is also home to a historic 14th century tower and mansion house with more than 2000 acres of gardens and parkland.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Planning is under way for a potential visit to Scotland by the vice president of the United States.

“Details of any visit would be for the White House to comment on, however, it is important that we prepare in advance for what would be a significant policing operation.”

Airspace restrictions in place ahead of Vance visit

Airspace restrictions have been put in place around Carnell Estates between 9am on Tuesday and midnight on Sunday, according to air traffic service provide NATS.

The airspace around Prestwick Airport is also restricted between 9am on Wednesday and midnight on Sunday.

A note published by NATS states: "A VIP will visit the Carnell Estate, Ayrshire Scotland between the August 12, 2025 and August 17, 2025 and as part of the security arrangements the Secretary of State for Transport has decided that it is necessary, on the grounds of public safety and security, to introduce Restriction of Flying Regulations under Article 239 of the Air Navigation Order 2016 to restrict the operation of all types of aircraft."

Mr Vance arrived in England last week with his family and began the trip by meeting Mr Lammy in Kent where bilateral talks were held at Chevening House.

The pair also went carp fishing.

JD Vance visit faces criticism from Cotswolds locals

The Vice President's visit to the Cotswolds has attracted criticism from locals, who have complained of disruption and protesters flocking to the area.

Television personality Jeremy Clarkson also said that the one–mile no fly zone around Vance's Cotswolds manor house rental is preventing drone cameramen on his Amazon Prime show from doing their job.

Vance visit comes after Trump’s five-day Scotland working holiday

The Vice President's visit takes place just weeks after US President Donald Trump spent five days in Scotland at the end of July.

Mr Trump’s Air Force One landed at Prestwick Airport on Friday, July 25 and he remained in the country for the following four days on a working holiday.

He spent time at his golf course in Turnberry where he met Prime Minister Keir Starmer and also met with European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen to announce a trade deal between the EU and the US.

Afterwards, on Monday, he travelled to his second resort in Aberdeenshire where he met First Minister John Swinney and then opened his new golf course on Tuesday before leaving the country.

Earlier this year the vice-president criticised Scotland over buffer zones which prevent demonstrations or vigils taking place close to abortion clinics.

He used the new law as an example of Europe not protecting free speech enough and used a speech in Munich to claim "even private prayer within their own homes may amount to breaking the law".

Those comments brought a rebuke from Gillian Mackay, the MSP behind the legislation, who said they were inaccurate.